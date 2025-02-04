Israeli West Bank Offensives Displace Thousands: Officials

Israeli military offensives in two major West Bank refugee camps, Tulkarem and Jenin, have forced the displacement of nearly 5,500 Palestinian families since December, according to local and UN officials.

Israeli military offensives in two major West Bank refugee camps, Tulkarem and Jenin, have forced the displacement of nearly 5,500 Palestinian families since December, according to local and UN officials. The operations, described by Israeli authorities as “counterterrorism” efforts, aim to root out Palestinian militancy but have led to severe humanitarian consequences.

Tulkarem Refugee Camp Impact

Jonathan Fowler, a spokesperson for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, reported that between 2,450 and 3,000 families have been displaced from the Tulkarem refugee camp. Faisal Salama, head of the camp’s popular committee, estimated that around 80 percent of the camp’s 15,000 residents have been forced to leave their homes.

“The displaced people from the camp are scattered in the suburbs and in the city of Tulkarem itself,” Salama told AFP. He highlighted the grim reality that six people had been killed and dozens wounded since the offensive began on January 25.

Critical Shortages and Damage

Salama described the ongoing destruction within the camp, stating that residential homes are being bombed and bulldozed. Movement of essential goods into the camp has been severely restricted, resulting in a critical shortage of water, electricity, and communication services. Basic necessities such as milk for children, diapers, and medicine are also scarce.

The situation in the Jenin refugee camp has also deteriorated sharply. The Israeli military launched an intensive assault dubbed “Iron Wall” on January 21. Fowler noted that 3,000 families, or approximately 15,000 people, have fled the camp since December. The initial displacement occurred due to operations by Palestinian security forces, followed by further evacuations due to the Israeli offensive.

In a single coordinated detonation on Sunday, Israeli forces reportedly demolished 20 buildings within the camp. The surge in displacement has compounded the humanitarian crisis in the region.

Violence and Fatalities

A recent attack by a gunman at an Israeli military checkpoint in Tayasir left two Israeli soldiers fatally wounded before the assailant was shot dead. The Palestinian health ministry reported that 70 people had been killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank this year, 38 of them in Jenin.

Israel’s military stated that approximately 55 “terrorists” were killed across the West Bank in January without specifying exact locations. West Bank operations have intensified following a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza on January 19.

Ongoing Humanitarian Concerns

The Palestinian health ministry reported that since the Gaza war began on October 7, 2023, Israeli troops and settlers have killed at least 884 Palestinians, including many militants, in the West Bank. Over the same period, 32 Israelis have been killed in Palestinian attacks or during military raids.

The escalating violence and mass displacement underscore the urgent need for international intervention to address the humanitarian crisis and seek a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.

