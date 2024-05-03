Israel's Defence Minister Meets U.S Secretary Of Defence To Discuss Possible Release Of Hostages Held By Hamas

Yoav Gallant Israel’s Defence Minister met Lloyd Austin U.S secretary of Defence on May 3, Friday. The conversation between both the diplomat focused on operational development in both the arenas, southern and Northern. Both the leaders ensured the commitment to release the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

Israel Minister Yoav informed the U.S. Secretary regarding Israel defence army activities ongoing and preparations for the upcoming future operation in Gaza. They also exchanged the conservations on humanitarian effort, including new land crossings opening and increase in size of aid over the last few months, and increase the amount of truck entering in Gaza.

Gallant also mentioned active aggression by Hezbollah (Muslim political party and militant group based in Lebanon) and magnified Israel commitment to returning Israel’s northern communities to their home.

Israel security to Iranian threats and regional stability was also discussed by the parties. Israel Defense Minister Gallant also highlighted the importance of maintaining a united front and joint regional effort to oppose Iran’s proxy attack and nuclear ambition.

READ MORE: Why Is Harvey Weinstein Facing A Retrial? Disgraced Hollywood Producer Spotted In Court Wearing Handcuffs

ALSO READ: Daniel Radcliffe Is “Really Sad” About JK Rowling’s Transphobic Remarks: “But That Doesn’t Mean…”

Gallant conveyed his gratitude to the secretary for his resolute commitment to Israel’s security and long lasting partnership. According to Israeli Media, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant discussed the possiblity of establishing a multinational millitary force of Arab countries, during his last week visit to Washigton.

Isreal is interested in the progress of an Arab force to clear the problem of looting if humanitarian aid convoys and to prevent the spread of hunger in the Gaza Strip and also to enable the formation of a Palestine alternative to hamas rule Gaza.

In the statement Israeli official said, “Such a move will build a governing body in the territory that is not Hamas and will solve for Israel a growing problem with the US when it comes to the humanitarian situation in Gaza.”

Coss-border exchanges of fire have expanded between both the Israeli army and Iran-backed Hezbollah since Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel triggered war in Gaza. According to AFP tally, Since October 7, at least 380 people have been killed in Lebanon, mostly Hezbollah fighters but also 72 local civilians.