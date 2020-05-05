Israel’s Defence Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday said that the scientist of the country made a significant breakthrough in spotting the antibody for coronavirus as the researchers have completed the development phase and have moved to mass-produce and patent phase. Reports reveal that Bennett visited the Institute for Biological Research (IIBR), which is supervised by the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday, where the scientists informed him that the development phase of making the vaccine is complete. He was shown the antibody that can attack the virus in a monoclonal way and can easily neutralize it in the bodies.

IIBR Director Shmuel Shapira said that the formula is being patented, post to which the researchers will approach an international manufacturer for mass-produce on a commercial scale. Bennett is his statement said that he is proud of the staff of the institution and said that it is the combined effort of their creativity and the Jewish mind which has brought positive results.

In March, there was a report stating that the scientists and the researchers in the institute first understood the biological mechanism and the qualities of the virus and also studied about the capability and the production of antibodies from those suffering from the virus.

Moreover, there is no update or confirmation of whether the formula has been tried on human beings. Overall, Israel was among the first countries which closed their borders and imposed a strict lockdown on the movement of the people. Total it has reported 16,246 cases with 135 deaths.

