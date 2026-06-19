America’s ‘Israel Curse’: From JFK To Obama To Trump, The US Presidents Who Took On Israel And What Followed Next

The Israel-US relationship is taking a unique turn. The close allies who launched a war against Iran in February are now signalling animosity after Israel tried to sabotage President Donald Trump’s peace deal. Trump has openly criticised Israel and Benjamin Netanyahu. POTUS is not the first president in the history of US who has criticised Israel for its role in keeping the war clouds hovering over the region. There is a long history that gives us one lesson that US Presidents at several times have tried to rein in Israel, but ultimately had to pay the price – politically or personally. Across decades, presidents from both Democratic and Republican administrations, regardless of who served as Israel’s prime minister, have at times expressed anger, resentment, or exasperation toward Israel or elements of the pro-Israel political establishment. So the Trump attacking Netanyahu follows this same pattern.

What Trump Said About Israel, Netanyahu

Donald Trump has increasingly criticized Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly in recent weeks. Trump recently said that Israel’s position is deeply tied to US support, saying there would be no Israel without the United States. During a meeting with Qatar’s Emir at the G7 summit in France on Tuesday, Trump openly criticised Netanyahu’s actions and did not conceal his frustration.

Trump said he “didn’t like” either the timing or the intensity of Israeli military operations.

“I let them know that. I didn’t like that, not at all,” Trump said. He later described the bombing campaign as “vicious” and “too much.” According to Fox News, Trump also reportedly confronted Netanyahu after weekend strikes and asked him: “what the f**k are you doing?”

When asked whether Israel could withstand additional attacks in Lebanon, Trump replied: “It can.” At another point, Trump described Israel’s missile campaign in Lebanon over several months as a “minor war” and “a little pinprick” compared with the joint US-Israeli assault on Iran since February 28.

American Presidents Have Been Frustrated With Israel For Long

Trump’s criticism is part of a longer historical pattern of tensions between American presidents and Israeli leadership. Reports have previously suggested that former US President Joe Biden also used profanity while expressing frustration with Netanyahu.

According to reports, President Franklin D Roosevelt was “much displeased” with Israel in 1943 after learning that 400 rabbis intended to march to the White House to urge action to rescue Jewish refugees.

In early 1948, President Harry S Truman reportedly became angry with American Jews who were urging him to support the creation of a Jewish state. According to accounts, Truman pounded his desk and complained about “the (blank) New York Jews,” reportedly saying:

“They’re disloyal to their country. Disloyal!”

Former US President Richard Nixon has made several controversial remarks against Israel. In one instance, Nixon became angry at attorney Leonard Garment and shouted, “God damn his Jewish soul!” In another exchange with Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, Nixon reacted angrily to pressure from American Jews regarding Soviet Jewish emigration.

Similarly, when Bill Clinton first met Netanyahu in the summer of 1996, discussions reportedly became tense after Netanyahu lectured him on the history of the Arab-Israeli conflict.

After the meeting, Clinton reportedly vented to aide, “Who the fuck does he think he is? Who’s the fucking superpower here?”

Relations also became strained during Barack Obama’s presidency, particularly around negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme. During a 2011 hot mic moment, before the nuclear agreement became central, French leader Nicholas Sarkozy told Obama that Netanyahu was “a liar.”

Obama replied, “You may be sick of him, but me, I have to deal with him every day.”

Why US Presidents Continue Engaging With Israel

Despite recurring frustrations, successive US presidents have found it difficult to distance themselves from Israel because of political realities inside the United States. Strong pro-Israel constituencies continue to influence American politics, creating pressure on administrations to maintain support. Netanyahu has also been willing to mobilise domestic American allies when necessary. During a 1998 visit to Washington, as Clinton pressured Israel to relinquish territory in the West Bank, Netanyahu addressed around a thousand members of the pro-Israel Christian right and met Republican leaders.

The following day, Clinton reportedly remarked, “I know where you were last night.”

More recently, as casualties increased during the Gaza war following the Hamas attack of October 7, 2023, reports claimed that Joe Biden privately referred to Netanyahu as a “fucking liar” over the handling of the conflict.

The Political Cost of Challenging Israel

According to this view of US-Israel history, moments when American presidents challenged Israel often carried political consequences.

One example cited is President John F Kennedy, who engaged in tense diplomatic exchanges with Israel regarding its nuclear programme before his assassination.

Similarly, Ronald Reagan, after calling for bombing in Lebanon to be suspended in 1982, later moved to strengthen Israel’s role as a strategic US asset by 1987.

US Vice President JD Vance on Thursday responded to criticism emerging from Israel over the Iran peace arrangement. Speaking during a White House news briefing, Vance dismissed concerns being voiced in Israel and argued that criticism directed at Trump was misplaced.

“Donald J Trump is the only head of state in the entire world who is sympathetic to the nation of Israel at this moment in time,” Vance said.

He further added that Israel should reassess its priorities instead of targeting the US administration.

“The problem for Israel is not Donald J Trump, and anybody in Israel who thinks their biggest problem is the president of the United States needs to wake up and smell the reality of the situation that country is in.”

Also Read: Is US-Iran Deal Under Threat? Israeli Strikes Kill Three In Lebanon, Hours After Agreement