Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu Arrested In Operations Targeting Politicians

Turkish authorities have arrested Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu in a large-scale operation targeting politicians, business leaders, and municipal officials.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu Arrested In Operations Targeting Politicians


Turkish authorities have arrested Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu in a large-scale operation targeting politicians, business leaders, and municipal officials. The arrests, carried out in dawn raids, have resulted in the detention of around 100 individuals on allegations of corruption, bribery, and links to banned groups.

In a video statement recorded as police arrived at his residence, İmamoğlu described the raid as an attack on democracy. “This is a blow to the will of the people,” he said, calling on citizens and the international community to stand for justice.

Turkish prosecutors have accused İmamoğlu of leading a criminal network involved in extortion and fraud, while also alleging that he and several associates provided indirect support to a banned organization. His chief spokesperson Murat Ongun, construction firm head Tuncay Yılmaz, and sports club president Fatih Keleş were among those detained.

The arrest comes at a crucial time, as İmamoğlu was considered a top challenger to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the next elections. Just a day before his detention, Istanbul University annulled his diploma, a move that could prevent him from running for president, as a university degree is a legal requirement for candidacy.

In response to the crackdown, thousands of protesters, including university students, took to the streets, leading to clashes with police. Authorities have imposed a ban on public demonstrations and restricted access to social media platforms, fueling concerns over political repression.

Observers believe this move signals a widening crackdown on opposition leaders, potentially reshaping Turkey’s political landscape ahead of the next elections.

