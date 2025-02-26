Home
Thursday, February 27, 2025
‘It’s Beautiful, Really Beautiful’, Trump Gets Teary-Eyed Over Gulf Of America Map

The moment unfolded just days after Trump’s controversial executive order to rename the Gulf of Mexico, a decision that has sparked widespread debate.

'It's Beautiful, Really Beautiful', Trump Gets Teary-Eyed Over Gulf Of America Map


US President Donald Trump grew emotional during an Oval Office media event on Tuesday (local time) while gazing at a map of the newly renamed “Gulf of America.”

“I’m just looking at it—it’s beautiful, really beautiful. I’m getting teary-eyed, but don’t you dare say, ‘Trump broke down and cried,’” he quipped, pointing to the map. His remarks were shared on X by Margo Martin, Special Assistant to the President and Communications Advisor.

The Controversial Renaming

The moment unfolded just days after Trump’s controversial executive order to rename the Gulf of Mexico, a decision that has sparked widespread debate. The renaming aligns with the president’s broader push to redefine historical and geographical identities in what he describes as an effort to “reaffirm American greatness.”

As part of this initiative, Trump signed a proclamation declaring February 9th as “Gulf of America Day” while en route to New Orleans. The White House has stood firmly behind the move, despite significant backlash from political opponents and media organizations.

Media Backlash and AP Lawsuit

The Associated Press (AP), among other outlets, has refused to adopt the new name in its reporting, fueling further tensions with the administration. In retaliation, the White House has begun excluding AP from key presidential events, including press briefings aboard Air Force One. The agency has since filed a lawsuit against the administration, citing violations of the First and Fifth Amendments.

While a federal judge denied the AP’s request for an immediate injunction to restore its access, a full hearing on the matter is scheduled for March. Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the administration’s stance, asserting that media access to the president is a “privilege, not a legal right.”

The legal dispute and the broader controversy surrounding the renaming have only intensified the ongoing tensions between the Trump administration and major news organizations. As the debate unfolds, Trump’s emotional reaction to the Gulf of America map has become a defining image of his push for symbolic national changes.

