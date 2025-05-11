Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, May 11, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • ‘It Is A Positive Sign’: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Welcomes Russian Indication To End War

‘It Is A Positive Sign’: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Welcomes Russian Indication To End War

Zelenskyy welcomed the indication that Russia may be considering ending the war, calling it a positive sign as he stressed the importance of a full ceasefire.

‘It Is A Positive Sign’: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Welcomes Russian Indication To End War

Zelenskyy on Sunday welcomed the indication that Russia may be considering ending the war, calling it a positive sign as he emphasised the importance of a full, lasting and reliable ceasefire as the first step towards peace.


Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday welcomed the indication that Russia may be considering ending the war, calling it a positive sign as he emphasised the importance of a full, lasting and reliable ceasefire as the first step towards peace. “It is a positive sign that the Russians have finally begun to consider ending the war. The entire world has been waiting for this for a very long time. And the very first step in truly ending any war is a ceasefire,” Zelenskyy posted on X.

This comes after leaders from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Poland travelled to Kyiv and called for a full and unconditional ceasefire starting May 12. Zelenskyy stressed that the ceasefire must cover all areas—land, sea, and air—and last for at least 30 days.

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk emphasised the importance of peace, sovereignty, and Ukraine’s future as a free and European nation.

“There is no point in continuing the killing even for a single day. We expect Russia to confirm a ceasefire – full, lasting, and reliable – starting tomorrow, May 12th, and Ukraine is ready to meet,” Zelenskyy added.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is ready for ‘direct talks’ with Ukraine, CNN reported. With the American and European leaders pressing for a ceasefire, President Putin has proposed holding “direct talks” with Ukraine on Thursday in Istanbul. “We would like to start immediately, already next Thursday, May 15, in Istanbul, where they were held before and where they were interrupted,” Putin said in a late-night televised address, according to the CNN. He insisted that the talks should be held “without any preconditions”.

“We are set on serious negotiations with Ukraine,” Putin reportedly said, adding they are intended to “eliminate the root causes of the conflict” and “reach the establishment of a long-term, durable peace.”

According to the report, Putin called the proposed talks “a first step to a long-lasting stable peace but not a prologue to the continuation of an armed conflict after rearmament and re-equipping of Ukrainian armed forces and feverish digging of trenches in new strongholds.”

The conflict between Ukraine and Russia has been ongoing for an extended period, resulting in significant human suffering and economic losses.

The Russia-Ukraine war, now in its third year, has become one of the most prolonged and devastating conflicts in Europe.

ALSO READ: Operation Sindoor: Army Chief Grants Full Counteraction Authority to Commanders After Ceasefire, Airspace Violations

Filed under

Russia Ukraine War vladimir putin Volodymyr Zelenskyy

The mortal remains of Rif

India Pays Tribute to Martyrs: Mortal Remains Of Rifleman Sunil Kumar Brought To His Village,...
Zelenskyy on Sunday welco

‘It Is A Positive Sign’: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Welcomes Russian Indication To End War
General Upendra Dwivedi,

Operation Sindoor: Army Chief Grants Full Counteraction Authority to Commanders After Ceasefire, Airspace Violations
BSF Sub-Inspector Mohamme

BSF Sub-Inspector Mohammed Imtiaz’s Kin and Relatives Recall the ‘Good’ Man He Was as They...
In his first public Sunda

‘Never Again War’, Pope Leo Backs India-Pakistan Ceasefire In First Sunday Address, Calls For Global...
Congress on Sunday said t

Congress Slams Trump’s Ceasefire Remark As Move To ‘Internationalise’ Kashmir Issue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

India Pays Tribute to Martyrs: Mortal Remains Of Rifleman Sunil Kumar Brought To His Village, Last Respects Paid To ADDC Raj Kumar Thapa

India Pays Tribute to Martyrs: Mortal Remains Of Rifleman Sunil Kumar Brought To His Village,...

Operation Sindoor: Army Chief Grants Full Counteraction Authority to Commanders After Ceasefire, Airspace Violations

Operation Sindoor: Army Chief Grants Full Counteraction Authority to Commanders After Ceasefire, Airspace Violations

BSF Sub-Inspector Mohammed Imtiaz’s Kin and Relatives Recall the ‘Good’ Man He Was as They Condole His Demise

BSF Sub-Inspector Mohammed Imtiaz’s Kin and Relatives Recall the ‘Good’ Man He Was as They...

‘Never Again War’, Pope Leo Backs India-Pakistan Ceasefire In First Sunday Address, Calls For Global Peace

‘Never Again War’, Pope Leo Backs India-Pakistan Ceasefire In First Sunday Address, Calls For Global...

Congress Slams Trump’s Ceasefire Remark As Move To ‘Internationalise’ Kashmir Issue

Congress Slams Trump’s Ceasefire Remark As Move To ‘Internationalise’ Kashmir Issue

Entertainment

Who Is Mawra Hocane? Harshvardhan Rane Says No To Sanam Teri Kasam 2 With Pakistani Actress Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Who Is Mawra Hocane? Harshvardhan Rane Says No To Sanam Teri Kasam 2 With Pakistani

‘Palat Ke Ek Baar Phir…..’ Om Puri’s Dialogue From Lakshya Goes Viral After Pakistan Violated Ceasefire Agreement With India

‘Palat Ke Ek Baar Phir…..’ Om Puri’s Dialogue From Lakshya Goes Viral After Pakistan Violated

Salman Khan Faces Backlash for Ceasefire Post, Deletes it Amid Criticism

Salman Khan Faces Backlash for Ceasefire Post, Deletes it Amid Criticism

Ravi Mohan’s Rumoured Affair with Kenishaa Francis: Wife Aarthi Breaks Silence in Open Letter

Ravi Mohan’s Rumoured Affair with Kenishaa Francis: Wife Aarthi Breaks Silence in Open Letter

Vishal Mishra Vows Never To Perform In Turkey And Azerbaijan Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Vishal Mishra Vows Never To Perform In Turkey And Azerbaijan Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media