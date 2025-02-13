‘It Was A Delight’ PM Modi Interacts With Elon Musk’s Kids In US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk’s son, X Æ A-12, nicknamed ‘X’, and his two other children during his visit to Washington, DC’s Blair House on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk’s son, X Æ A-12, nicknamed ‘X’, and his two other children during his visit to Washington, DC’s Blair House on Thursday. The meeting, which was marked by warm exchanges, saw PM Modi engaging with Musk’s family as part of his diplomatic engagements in the United States.

Discussion on Key Issues

During their meeting, PM Modi and Musk discussed several issues, particularly those the Tesla and SpaceX founder is passionate about, such as space exploration, mobility, technology, and innovation. The Prime Minister highlighted India’s efforts in these sectors and its commitment to fostering innovation. PM Modi was seen exchanging what appeared to be gifts with Musk’s children, who also captured the attention of the Indian officials present. Photos shared from the meeting depicted the toddlers engaging with the dignitaries, creating a heartwarming atmosphere. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar was also present, adding diplomatic weight to the discussion.

Strengthening India-US Relations

PM Modi emphasized the ongoing reforms in India, particularly his vision of ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance.’ His discussion with Musk aligns with India’s push toward technological advancements, sustainable mobility, and space sector collaboration with global partners. The meeting at Blair House highlighted not only key diplomatic discussions but also a personal and engaging interaction between the Indian Prime Minister and Elon Musk’s family. This event underscores the growing relationship between India and the United States in technological cooperation and innovation-driven policies.

