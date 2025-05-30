It Will Further Secure Steel Industry, Says Trump As He Announces Plan To Double The Steel Tariffs To 50%

While speaking at U.S. Steel’s Mon Valley Works–Irvin Plant in Pennsylvania, Trump emphasized that the tariff hike would provide greater protection for domestic producers and enhance American manufacturing.

On Friday, May 30, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed plans to increase tariffs on foreign steel imports from 25% to 50%, aiming to further strengthen the American steel sector.

While speaking at U.S. Steel’s Mon Valley Works–Irvin Plant in Pennsylvania, Trump emphasized that the tariff hike would provide greater protection for domestic producers and enhance American manufacturing.

“We’re raising the steel import tariff from 25% to 50% to give even more security to our steel industry,” Trump stated, as reported by Reuters.

If approved, the new tariff rate could significantly impact industries such as construction, housing, and automotive manufacturing, all of which depend heavily on steel supplies.

This move aligns with Trump’s ongoing push for stricter trade policies. Since he first introduced steel tariffs in 2018, steel product prices have climbed by nearly 16%, according to official data.

🚨 #BREAKING: President Trump just announced he is DOUBLING the tariffs on steel being brought into the United States US Steelworkers went WILD when he revealed the news Tariffs will now be 50% on imported steel. THAT’S America First! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/XGEJTcjznL — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 30, 2025