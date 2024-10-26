Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, October 26, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

‘It Zicked Right There’ Here’s What Donald Trump Reveals About His Near-Death Experience in Joe Rogan Interview| WATCH

The nearly three-hour interview of Joe Rogan with Donald Trump went live on Spotify and YouTube, drew millions of viewers within hours.

‘It Zicked Right There’ Here’s What Donald Trump Reveals About His Near-Death Experience in Joe Rogan Interview| WATCH

In an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) released late Friday, former U.S. President Donald Trump, and now Democratic Party candidate for US elections, shared deeply personal and previously unknown details about his life, including a shocking revelation about a past assassination attempt.

The nearly three-hour interview, which went live on Spotify and YouTube, drew millions of viewers within hours and generated intense social media buzz.

WATCH:

Attempt to Assassination: The Story

For the first time, Trump, 78, publicly displayed a scar from a bullet that narrowly missed him during a 2020 campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The bullet grazed him behind his right ear, leaving a scar that he shared with comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan. Trump spoke candidly about the incident, describing how it has made him a “tougher guy.”

“It zicked right there,” Trump said, pointing to the mark behind his ear. Rogan, visibly taken aback, commented on the resilience of the former president’s recovery. “It healed up pretty good,” he added.

The shooter, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, reportedly opened fire from a rooftop about 130 yards away as Trump addressed a crowd. Trump, who was slightly injured, brushed off the incident at the time, but now sees it as a pivotal moment in his life.

A Reflection on Resilience

In his conversation with Rogan, Trump reflected on the physical and emotional toll of public life. “It’s not like some of the wrestlers, some of the UFC fighters it was sort of like a top shot,” he said, recalling the traumatic moment. “But it makes me a tougher guy.” Trump also revealed that this was one of two assassination attempts he faced while in office, acknowledging the inherent dangers that come with his role as a prominent political figure.

“I do things that don’t necessarily make me so popular,” Trump continued. “I just do what’s right. I understand what I’m doing. You make yourself a target, and it’s a very dangerous business. I never thought of that when I did it.”

And More

Beyond the assassination attempt, Trump and Rogan covered a wide array of topics, from the state of American politics to cultural issues and the challenges of the presidency. Trump emphasized the unique pressures of being a high-profile figure, noting that he often feels unfairly targeted by both media and political opponents.

Rogan, who has over 17 million YouTube subscribers and 14.5 million Spotify followers, suggested that the media’s portrayal of Trump contributed to the level of hostility directed toward him. Rogan argued that some media outlets and political figures have compared Trump to Hitler, inflaming public opinion. “They love to take things out of context and distort them,” Rogan said. “The rhetoric is that you’re Hitler, and in order to stop Hitler, you have to do whatever it takes.”

The interview’s timing, ahead of Trump’s scheduled speech in Traverse City, Michigan, highlights the intensity of his current campaign for the upcoming November election.

This episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, is likely to remain a hot topic as the election draws near.

ALSO READ: Watch Video: This US Journalist Says He’s Aware of ‘One Story’ That Could End Donald Trump’s Campaign

Filed under

2024 US elections donald trump The Joe Rogan Experience US Elections
Advertisement

Also Read

India Calls Out Pakistan at UN: ‘Mischievous Provocation, Political Propaganda’

India Calls Out Pakistan at UN: ‘Mischievous Provocation, Political Propaganda’

Understanding Pet Stress During Diwali, What You Need To Know

Understanding Pet Stress During Diwali, What You Need To Know

Fans Frustrated As Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour Concert In Delhi Starts Late

Fans Frustrated As Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour Concert In Delhi Starts Late

King Charles Shares How Cancer Treatment Has Affected His Lifelong Goals

King Charles Shares How Cancer Treatment Has Affected His Lifelong Goals

10 Rajkot Hotels Receive Hoax Bomb Threats Via Email

10 Rajkot Hotels Receive Hoax Bomb Threats Via Email

Entertainment

Fans Frustrated As Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour Concert In Delhi Starts Late

Fans Frustrated As Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour Concert In Delhi Starts Late

MAMI 2024: ‘The Promise’ And ‘Aloo Bhujia’ Are Stood Out At Film Festival

MAMI 2024: ‘The Promise’ And ‘Aloo Bhujia’ Are Stood Out At Film Festival

Spider-Man 4 Release Date Confirmed for July 2026: What We Know So Far

Spider-Man 4 Release Date Confirmed for July 2026: What We Know So Far

Is Corinna Kopf Considering Retirement From OnlyFans After Earning Rs 563 crores?

Is Corinna Kopf Considering Retirement From OnlyFans After Earning Rs 563 crores?

DJ Clark Kent Dies At 58, Cause Of Death Revealled

DJ Clark Kent Dies At 58, Cause Of Death Revealled

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Understanding Pet Stress During Diwali, What You Need To Know

Understanding Pet Stress During Diwali, What You Need To Know

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Karnataka Beaches In Competion With Goa, Will Now Permit Alcohol Sale On Its Beaches

Karnataka Beaches In Competion With Goa, Will Now Permit Alcohol Sale On Its Beaches

CHANEL Celebrates Its Legacy With The Haute Joaillerie Sport Collection

CHANEL Celebrates Its Legacy With The Haute Joaillerie Sport Collection

Advertisement

#USElections2024 | Who do you think will win the U.S General Elections?

Total vote :
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox