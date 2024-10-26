The nearly three-hour interview of Joe Rogan with Donald Trump went live on Spotify and YouTube, drew millions of viewers within hours.

In an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) released late Friday, former U.S. President Donald Trump, and now Democratic Party candidate for US elections, shared deeply personal and previously unknown details about his life, including a shocking revelation about a past assassination attempt.

The nearly three-hour interview, which went live on Spotify and YouTube, drew millions of viewers within hours and generated intense social media buzz.

Attempt to Assassination: The Story

For the first time, Trump, 78, publicly displayed a scar from a bullet that narrowly missed him during a 2020 campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The bullet grazed him behind his right ear, leaving a scar that he shared with comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan. Trump spoke candidly about the incident, describing how it has made him a “tougher guy.”

“It zicked right there,” Trump said, pointing to the mark behind his ear. Rogan, visibly taken aback, commented on the resilience of the former president’s recovery. “It healed up pretty good,” he added.

The shooter, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, reportedly opened fire from a rooftop about 130 yards away as Trump addressed a crowd. Trump, who was slightly injured, brushed off the incident at the time, but now sees it as a pivotal moment in his life.

A Reflection on Resilience

In his conversation with Rogan, Trump reflected on the physical and emotional toll of public life. “It’s not like some of the wrestlers, some of the UFC fighters it was sort of like a top shot,” he said, recalling the traumatic moment. “But it makes me a tougher guy.” Trump also revealed that this was one of two assassination attempts he faced while in office, acknowledging the inherent dangers that come with his role as a prominent political figure.

“I do things that don’t necessarily make me so popular,” Trump continued. “I just do what’s right. I understand what I’m doing. You make yourself a target, and it’s a very dangerous business. I never thought of that when I did it.”

And More

Beyond the assassination attempt, Trump and Rogan covered a wide array of topics, from the state of American politics to cultural issues and the challenges of the presidency. Trump emphasized the unique pressures of being a high-profile figure, noting that he often feels unfairly targeted by both media and political opponents.

Rogan, who has over 17 million YouTube subscribers and 14.5 million Spotify followers, suggested that the media’s portrayal of Trump contributed to the level of hostility directed toward him. Rogan argued that some media outlets and political figures have compared Trump to Hitler, inflaming public opinion. “They love to take things out of context and distort them,” Rogan said. “The rhetoric is that you’re Hitler, and in order to stop Hitler, you have to do whatever it takes.”

The interview’s timing, ahead of Trump’s scheduled speech in Traverse City, Michigan, highlights the intensity of his current campaign for the upcoming November election.

This episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, is likely to remain a hot topic as the election draws near.

