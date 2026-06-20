Italian Foreign Minister Cancels Trip To US Over Trump’s Comments About PM Giorgia Meloni

Trump’s comments to an Italian news organization on the prime minister of Italy and his remarks about Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni have created a diplomatic storm in the U.S.

On Friday, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani canceled his visit to the United States where he was going to meet Secretary of State Marco Rubio, apparently as a response to Trump’s remarks. Tajani described Trump’s statements as “offensive” and Meloni called them “entirely fabricated.”

This is just the latest sign of a bad relationship between the two leaders and it only further complicates relations between the US and its European partners, despite some signs of reconciliation at this week’s G7 summit in France.

In an interview reported by La7 TV in Italy, Trump said Meloni had “begged” him for a photo at the summit, which he agreed to out of pity for her,” the outlet reported.

In a video released early Friday morning, Meloni countered these claims and said they warranted “an immediate response.”

“Donald Trump’s assertions are completely fabricated. I am genuinely shocked. I find it hard to understand why the president of the United States behaves this way towards his allies, and this is not an isolated case,” she said in her video on X.

Io e l’Italia non imploriamo mai. pic.twitter.com/sTpKlqWB67 — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) June 19, 2026

“I can only lament that he does not show similar resolve with adversaries of the West or those opposed to the United States—towards leaders with whom he seems much more accommodating,” she added.

But let it be clear: Italy and I never beg,” Meloni emphasized.

Tajani was scheduled to visit Miami next week for the Italy-US Business, Investment, Science and Innovation Forum. Rubio will meet with his Italian counterpart to “drive U.S.-Italy cooperation on economic security and critical minerals,” State Department officials said.

This is not their first dispute; earlier this year, Meloni voiced her disapproval of Trump’s comments about Pope Leo XIV’s position on war with Iran as “unacceptable.” Trump also lambasted Meloni and Italy broadly for not giving enough support to US efforts to resolve that conflict.

Meloni has generally been considered one of Trump’s most prominent allies in Western Europe. But her relationship has been strained over her refusal to go to war with Iran.

Since Trump’s second term began, populist and conservative Meloni has captured his attention as well as that of his advisers; she was the only European leader at his second inauguration.

The two share common ground on tough immigration policies and national sovereignty. Trump has long praised Meloni personally, but has been more combative against other European leaders.

Also Read: Giorgia Meloni Fires Back At Trump After He Claims She ‘Begged’ For G7 Photo, Calls US President’s Remarks ‘Completely Made Up’