Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Italian Sea Rescue Activist Targeted With Spyware, Meta Reveals

The attack, linked to surveillance firm Paragon Solutions, used a “zero-click” hacking method, raising concerns over privacy and press freedom.

Italian Sea Rescue Activist Targeted With Spyware, Meta Reveals

Luca Casarini


Italian migrant rescue activist Luca Casarini has been targeted with spyware, according to a warning he received from Meta Platforms via WhatsApp. The revelation, shared with Reuters, marks the second known case of such an attack in Italy in recent days.

Casarini, co-founder of the Mediterranea Saving Humans charity, received the alert on Friday—the same day Meta publicly accused surveillance firm Paragon Solutions of targeting around ninety users in over two dozen countries. The alleged attack employed a sophisticated “zero-click” hacking method, which does not require any user interaction to gain access to a device. Meta responded by issuing a cease-and-desist letter to Paragon.

Meta has not provided further details on the message sent to Casarini, while Paragon and its owner, Florida-based AE Industrial Partners, have yet to respond to requests for comment. The Italian interior ministry also did not immediately issue a statement.

Casarini’s Advocacy And Previous Legal Challenges

Casarini is a vocal advocate for migrant rights and has long been a target of criticism from anti-migrant and pro-government factions in Italy. His organization operates rescue missions in the Mediterranean, saving African migrants attempting to reach European shores in perilous conditions. He has previously faced legal action for allegedly abetting illegal immigration and has acknowledged that his communications were intercepted as part of that case. However, he remains uncertain whether the latest hacking attempt was judicially sanctioned or carried out by unknown actors.

“This is a violation of democracy,” Casarini told Reuters, expressing deep concern over the breach.

The disclosure follows a similar revelation from Italian journalist Francesco Cancellato, editor of the independent online newspaper Fanpage, who also received a spyware alert from WhatsApp. His outlet is known for undercover investigations, including a recent exposé on Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s youth wing, where members were recorded identifying as fascists and chanting the Nazi slogan “Sieg Heil.”

Cancellato said he was shocked by the intrusion but refrained from speculating on the responsible parties until his newspaper completes an internal investigation.

The reports highlight growing concerns over the use of spyware against activists and journalists, raising serious questions about digital privacy and press freedom in Italy and beyond. Meta’s ongoing efforts to curb spyware deployment suggest a broader pattern of surveillance targeting civil society actors worldwide.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk To Meet PM Modi During US Visit, Likely To Discuss Tesla, Starlink And ISRO Ties

Filed under

italy Meta

