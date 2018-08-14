Earlier in the day at around 11:30 am (local time), the central section of the bridge collapsed and fell down from a height of at least 50 metres. The broken section fell over a river and some railroad tracks and buildings. According to the local fire brigade, the reason for the collapse was heavy torrential rainfall in the area.

At least 22 people died on Tuesday after a motorway bridge collapsed in Genoa, Italy. As per latest reports, the death toll can significantly increase as the authorities continue to carry out search and rescue operations at the incident site. Italian Deputy Transport Minister Edoardo Rixi lamented the loss of lives due to poor construction of the bridge and said that it is an important bridge in the city and such collapse of it is not acceptable.

Earlier in the day at around 11:30 am (local time), the central section of the bridge collapsed and fell down from a height of at least 50 metres. The broken section fell over a river and some railroad tracks and buildings. According to the local fire brigade, the reason for the collapse was heavy torrential rainfall in the area.

OMG. An aeral view of the tragedy in #Genoa, where a major motorway bridge has collapsed. This is appalling. #Italy

via @belcastrotw pic.twitter.com/jodF6eIUP8 — Antonello Guerrera (@antoguerrera) August 14, 2018

There was heavy traffic on the bridge when the incident happened and all the vehicles that were moving on the 80-metre-long central section suffered dearly when it collapsed suddenly. When the ambulance service arrived at the spot, one of its officials said that there are dozens feared dead.

Initial reports suggested at least 10 people dead and involvement of 20 vehicles in the accident but now it is being reported that the number of fatalities and crashed vehicles can be far greater. Train services around Genoa have been suspended for time being.

The bridge, which is 1.2 km long, was built on the A10 toll motorway in the 1960s and it underwent renovations in 2016. The highway is a major artery to the Italian Riviera and to France’s southern coast.

