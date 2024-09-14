Home
Saturday, September 14, 2024
Italy Smashes Fake Retro Video Game Ring Worth €50 Million

The imitation consoles were knockoffs of popular devices originally produced by Nintendo, Sega, and Atari but failed to meet safety standards.

Italian police have dismantled a video game trafficking ring after seizing nearly 50 million euros ($55.5 million) worth of counterfeit vintage consoles and video games. Among the pirated goods were fake versions of iconic titles from the 1980s and 90s, including Mario Bros., Street Fighter, and Star Wars.

The imitation consoles were knockoffs of popular devices originally produced by Nintendo, Sega, and Atari but failed to meet safety standards. The haul, which included 12,000 consoles and over 47 million pirated games, was imported from China and intended to be sold through specialized shops and online.

The counterfeit retro gaming market has surged in recent years due to the cultural trend known as “retrogaming,” where older video games and consoles have become highly sought after. Vintage gaming devices can fetch high prices, with some second-hand Super Nintendo systems selling for up to £275 ($360) online. In 2021, a sealed copy of Super Mario 64 sold at auction for over $1.5 million, highlighting the growing value of retro gaming memorabilia.

Nine individuals have been arrested in connection with the counterfeit operation and are charged with trading fake goods. If convicted, they face up to eight years in prison. Authorities noted that the devices did not meet EU safety standards, as they were fitted with non-certified batteries and electrical circuits.

The popularity of retrogaming continues to grow, with more than 170 million posts under the hashtag #retrogaming on TikTok. According to Alessandro Langella, head of the economic crime unit for Turin’s financial police, retrogaming is “experiencing a phase of strong popularity and commercial expansion.”

The seized goods have been destroyed to prevent further illegal sales, putting an end to one of the largest counterfeit video game busts in Italy.

 

