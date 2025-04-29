‘It’s a Conspiracy’: Former Bangladesh Home Minister Slams Yunus Govt’s Pakistan Ties, Alleges Minority Persecution | Exclusive

Amid escalating unrest in Bangladesh under the interim leadership of Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, his promise of holding “free, fair and participatory elections” appears to have faded. Reports of political violence, media censorship and rising threats to minority communities have cast a shadow over the government’s credibility. In an exclusive interview with NewsX on Tuesday, former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan delivered a scathing critique of the current regime while pointing towards its links to Pakistan and offered insights on the treatment of Hindus and other minorities, and the dismantling of the democratic framework of the country. Excerpts:

A Political Crisis ‘Fuelled by Conspiracy and Social Media’

When asked about the political turmoil in Bangladesh, Khan described the current state as the result of a “conspiracy” rather than a revolution or coup. He pointed to the orchestrated involvement of terrorists and the spread of false information through social media as key factors that have led to the current crisis. “It was a meticulous plan years in the making. They are following how they will successfully execute this operation. They invite Islamic terrorists, young stars and others from our area. It’s not a coup, it’s not a revolution—it is a conspiracy. It’s a conspiracy fuelled by social media and false news that’s been spread across Bangladesh. People started believing in it, and now we see this happening,” he said.

Statues vandalised ‘to erase Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s legacy’

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Khan also addressed the issue of vandalised statues of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founder of Bangladesh. These acts of destruction, he claimed, were part of an effort “to erase the legacy” of the country’s liberation struggle. He blamed the current government’s rapprochement with Pakistan, a nation that Bangladesh fought against in its war for independence, for these acts.

“If I look back 53-54 years, we fought for freedom under the leadership of our Father of the Nation. People from all walks of life fought in that liberation struggle. India also joined us in that war, and thousands of Indian soldiers gave their lives for our freedom. Now, this government has invited Pakistan into every sector. They are adopting Pakistan’s ways. What’s happening now is Pakistan’s agenda to destroy the legacy of our leaders. This is why these acts are happening,” Khan told NewsX, while suggesting that the current regime’s alignment with Islamabad was part of what he believes is an agenda to undermine the national pride associated with Bangladesh’s liberation and its leaders.

“He is a clever and cunning man. He can do or undo anything for his own agenda.”

‘Hindus are not safe in Bangladesh’

The safety of religious minorities, particularly Hindus, in Bangladesh has become a hot-button issue, especially in light of recent attacks. Khan expressed deep concern for the Hindu community, claiming that Hindus are increasingly unsafe under the present government.

“Nowadays, we are observing that Hindus are not safe in Bangladesh. I have witnessed it firsthand. A Hindu leader named Chinmay Prabhu has not been bailed out. Hindus’ properties are being looted, and their leaders are being killed. Two of our ministers—Sadhan Chandra Majumder, the food minister, and another minister—have been arrested. This is happening under the new adviser’s regime. Hindus are not safe right now,” Khan said in an apparent reference to reports of property looting, violence against Hindu leaders, and the lack of judicial support for those seeking justice.

Yunus’s government ‘is very close to Pakistan’

The former minister also voiced concerns over Bangladesh’s growing ties with Pakistan under Yunus’ leadership. Asserting that Bangladesh had – during his tenure – actively worked to prevent Pakistani conspirators and terrorists from operating within the country, Khan lamented that the current administration has reversed these policies, facilitating the entry of Pakistani figures into Bangladesh’s political and military circles, which, in turn, has seemingly “weakened Bangladesh’s position” on the global stage. “Now we are observing that the Yunus government is very close to Pakistan. Pakistani generals, ministers, and officials are coming to Bangladesh frequently. During our time, we never allowed Pakistani conspirators or terrorists into our country. We blocked them from everything. Now, they are getting everything freely, and the current government is cooperating with them.”

Modi government will respond to Pahalgam Terror Attack ‘boldly and cautiously’

Reacting to the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s tourist haven of Pahalgam, Khan told NewsX, “We have faced these Islamic terrorists during our period.”

He condemned the violence and expressed his belief that such attacks must be dealt with swiftly and decisively. “I condemn this attack. I believe that people from all countries are against these kinds of attacks. My stance is clear: these terrorists should be eradicated wherever they are.”

While he acknowledged the role of terrorism in both countries, he commended India’s ability to handle such threats, underlining that both nations have faced similar challenges. “We have fought back and controlled such attacks very strongly. I believe your government will handle this situation boldly and cautiously,” Khan said.

‘Yunus will align with Pakistan’ in a potential clash with India

Responding to a question on where Bangladesh’s loyalty would lie in the event of an India-Pakistan clash, Khan did not elaborate much on the potential stance of the Yunus government, although he made clear that, had his party been in power, Bangladesh would “undoubtedly side with India” while also eventually suggesting that Yunus would side with Pakistan in case of a potential clash between the two countries.

“I cannot predict what the Yunus government will do. However, if we were in power, we would definitely side with India. India is our friend—more than just a friend. During the Russian war, India sacrificed soldiers and officers for our liberation. We, as freedom fighters, will never forget this. If we were in power, we would stand with India. As for Yunus, I believe he will align himself with Pakistan,” Khan stressed.

Bangladesh ‘trusts India to look after regional matters’

Responding to a question on whether Chinese meddling or U.S. involvement are the biggest concerns in the South Asian region, Khan expressed concern over both issues and reiterated his country’s commitment toward what he says is a “longstanding foreign policy of friendship with all and malice toward none,” a principle, he said was established by Bangladesh’s founding leader, ‘Bangabandhu’ Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Khan insisted that while Bangladesh was open to cooperation with any state that offered a fair proposal, it has always found reliable support from India, particularly during times of crises. “India is our neighbour, and we have always received cooperation from India whenever we face any problem. Our foreign policy, as laid out by Bangabandhu, was based on friendship with all and malice toward none. We welcome any state that comes forward with a good proposal. If India extends a hand, we will agree, as we trust India to look after regional matters.”

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

ALSO READ: Trump’s 100 Days In Office: US Administration ‘Very Close’ to Trade Deal With India, Says Treasury Secretary Bessent