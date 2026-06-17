‘It’s a Rough Profession’: Donald Trump Reacts to Deaths of Indian Seafarers Killed in Gulf of Oman Strike

The tragic loss of three Indian seafarers in a recent US military strike in the Gulf of Oman took centre stage during the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France.

PM Modi pressed Trump for greater protection for maritime workers caught in the crossfire of escalating regional tensions. President Trump offered a brief acknowledgement of the tragedy, emphasising the inherent risks of the maritime industry while stopping short of further comment. “I heard about that. It’s a rough profession, and we work together on it,” Trump remarked. “This has been happening throughout time, but we work together. We love all those people. They are great people.”

The incident involving the Palau-flagged tanker MT Settebello, which resulted in the deaths of three Indian nationals, was a focal point of high-level discussions on Wednesday. The vessel, which had a crew of 24 Indians, was struck by US forces as part of an ongoing blockade operation.

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Wednesday emphasised maritime security and the protection of Indian sailors during a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France, stressing the critical need to maintain open international shipping lanes.

Focusing on the human element of maritime commerce, PM Modi said that “lakhs of Indians are working as seafarers” and stressed that their safety remains a key priority amid ongoing developments in West Asia. Tying the safety of these crew members directly to international economic stability, the Prime Minister focused heavily on the critical regional choke point.

“Keeping the Strait of Hormuz open is vital for the global economy,” PM Modi said, adding that he was confident the safety of seafarers would be given priority under the peace understanding between the United States and Iran.

PM Modi’s remarks were significantly more pointed on Tuesday. Addressing the G7 leaders, including President Trump, Modi underscored that the human cost of the current maritime volatility is becoming unsustainable for India, which provides a significant portion of the global seafaring workforce.

“Several Indian civilians have also lost their lives. The safety of seafarers, who connect nations through global maritime trade, is our responsibility,” the Prime Minister declared during the session on “Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity.” PM Modi’s appeal centred on a fundamental principle of global commerce: that civilian workers should not be collateral damage in geopolitical blockades. “We must ensure that sea routes remain secure and that seafarers can carry out their work without fear,” he added, urging a collaborative approach to avoid future casualties.

(With Inputs From ANI)

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