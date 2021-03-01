Malala Yousufzai shares that she dreams of a good friendship between India and Pakistan. while virtually attending the Jaipur Literature Festival 2021, she also called for the protection of minorities and the right to protest.

Nobel Laureate Malala Yousufzai while attending Jaipur Literature Fest through virtual mode, shared her dream of witnessing a good friendship between India and Pakistan. ‘the old philosophy of having borders and divisions don’t work anymore and the people of India and Pakistan want to live in peace’, she underlined on February 28.

Talking about the protection of minorities, she said that the issue is not related to religion, minorities need protection in every country, be it India or Pakistan. adding on to her statement, she underlined that the ”exploitation of power” must be taken seriously.

Malala is the youngest recipient of the Nobel Prize, known for her activism for girls’ education and an advocate of their rights, who miraculously survived a bullet to the head, shot by a Taliban militant in October 2012. Expressing her concern over the internet shutdown in India and the arrest of activists who are protesting peacefully in view of the ongoing protests, she said that the situation is ‘worrying’ and she hopes that the government makes sure that people’s voices are heard.

Speaking about her book at the Jaipur Literature Festival, titled- ‘I am Malala: The story of the girl who stood up For Education and was shot by the Taliban’, she underlined that she dreams about the day when every girl would go to school and have access to a good and quality education. During the interaction, she also appreciated the Indian girls and women who are fighting for human rights and applauded them for speaking out for farmers in India, for the protection of minorities, and called their work ’empowering’.

The 23-year-old activist and Nobel recipient stated that the real enemy of both India and Pakistan is poverty, discrimination, and inequality and both countries should unite and fight with these enemies rather than fighting with each other.

