‘It’s Up To Russia Now’: Trump Warns Putin Of Financial Repercussions If He Refuses To Agree To Ceasefire Deal With Ukraine

President Donald Trump has warned Russia of severe financial consequences if it rejects a proposed 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine. As U.S. envoys head to Moscow for talks, the world awaits Putin’s response.

President Donald Trump has cautioned that Putin could face severe financial repercussions if it refuses to agree to a proposed 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine. The agreement was discussed during a recent meeting between Ukrainian and U.S. officials in Saudi Arabia, according to reports.

Trump’s Warning to Putin

Speaking at a press briefing at the White House, Trump emphasized that the decision now rests with Russia.

“It’s up to Russia now,” Trump stated. “Our people are going to Russia right now as we speak. And hopefully, we can get a ceasefire from Russia.”

While he stopped short of explicitly threatening economic sanctions, Trump made it clear that financial measures were on the table if Russian President Vladimir Putin refused to sign the agreement.

“I could do things financially that would be very bad for Russia,” Trump warned. However, he added, “I don’t want to do that because I want to get peace.”

Zelenskyy Urges Stronger Measures Against Putin

Trump’s remarks follow calls from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for decisive action if Moscow rejects the ceasefire proposal.

“If Putin refuses, I understand that we could count on strong steps,” Zelenskyy stated. “I don’t know the details yet, but we are talking about sanctions and about strengthening Ukraine.”

Meanwhile, French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu indicated from Paris that a ceasefire announcement could come as early as Thursday. Lecornu also stressed the importance of Europe’s readiness to help enforce any agreement reached.

Washington, Kyiv, and European leaders are now awaiting Moscow’s response. U.S. envoys are scheduled to meet with President Putin by the end of the week, though the Kremlin has yet to clarify its stance on an immediate ceasefire.

Trump: ‘Positive Messages’ but No Guarantees

On Wednesday, Trump acknowledged receiving “positive messages” regarding the ceasefire but tempered expectations, noting that such messages “mean nothing” without concrete action.

The White House later confirmed that Steve Witkoff, Trump’s Middle East envoy, would travel to Moscow this week to continue discussions.

When asked whether Putin could be trusted to uphold a ceasefire given previous violations, Trump admitted that a serious conversation had not yet taken place. However, he remained hopeful that a resolution could be reached soon.

