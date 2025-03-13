Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, March 13, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • ‘It’s Up To Russia Now’: Trump Warns Putin Of Financial Repercussions If He Refuses To Agree To Ceasefire Deal With Ukraine

‘It’s Up To Russia Now’: Trump Warns Putin Of Financial Repercussions If He Refuses To Agree To Ceasefire Deal With Ukraine

President Donald Trump has warned Russia of severe financial consequences if it rejects a proposed 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine. As U.S. envoys head to Moscow for talks, the world awaits Putin’s response.

‘It’s Up To Russia Now’: Trump Warns Putin Of Financial Repercussions If He Refuses To Agree To Ceasefire Deal With Ukraine

President Donald Trump has warned Putin of severe financial consequences if it rejects a proposed 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine.


President Donald Trump has cautioned that Putin could face severe financial repercussions if it refuses to agree to a proposed 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine. The agreement was discussed during a recent meeting between Ukrainian and U.S. officials in Saudi Arabia, according to reports.

Trump’s Warning to Putin

Speaking at a press briefing at the White House, Trump emphasized that the decision now rests with Russia.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“It’s up to Russia now,” Trump stated. “Our people are going to Russia right now as we speak. And hopefully, we can get a ceasefire from Russia.”

While he stopped short of explicitly threatening economic sanctions, Trump made it clear that financial measures were on the table if Russian President Vladimir Putin refused to sign the agreement.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“I could do things financially that would be very bad for Russia,” Trump warned. However, he added, “I don’t want to do that because I want to get peace.”

Zelenskyy Urges Stronger Measures Against Putin

Trump’s remarks follow calls from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for decisive action if Moscow rejects the ceasefire proposal.

“If Putin refuses, I understand that we could count on strong steps,” Zelenskyy stated. “I don’t know the details yet, but we are talking about sanctions and about strengthening Ukraine.”

Meanwhile, French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu indicated from Paris that a ceasefire announcement could come as early as Thursday. Lecornu also stressed the importance of Europe’s readiness to help enforce any agreement reached.

Washington, Kyiv, and European leaders are now awaiting Moscow’s response. U.S. envoys are scheduled to meet with President Putin by the end of the week, though the Kremlin has yet to clarify its stance on an immediate ceasefire.

Trump: ‘Positive Messages’ but No Guarantees

On Wednesday, Trump acknowledged receiving “positive messages” regarding the ceasefire but tempered expectations, noting that such messages “mean nothing” without concrete action.

The White House later confirmed that Steve Witkoff, Trump’s Middle East envoy, would travel to Moscow this week to continue discussions.

When asked whether Putin could be trusted to uphold a ceasefire given previous violations, Trump admitted that a serious conversation had not yet taken place. However, he remained hopeful that a resolution could be reached soon.

Also Read: US Officials Head to Russia For Ceasefire Talks Between Russia and Ukraine

Filed under

putin Russia-Ukraine ceasefire

Videos showing a beach tu

Caught On Cam: What Is ‘Blood Rain’? Beach In Iran Turns Bright Red After Mysterious...
Ahead of Holi, Sambhal au

Sambhal: Over 1,000 Detained, Mosques Covered With Tarpaulin Ahead Of Holi
The Telangana Police on W

Why Did The Telangana Police Arrest Two Journalists?
President Donald Trump ha

‘It’s Up To Russia Now’: Trump Warns Putin Of Financial Repercussions If He Refuses To...
The tense silence aboard

How Did Pakistan Forces Rescue Passengers In The Balochistan Train Hijack? A Timeline Of Events
Byrnihat, a town on the M

Why Does Byrnihat Have The ‘World’s Worst Air’? IQAir’s New Report Raises Questions
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Caught On Cam: What Is ‘Blood Rain’? Beach In Iran Turns Bright Red After Mysterious Phenomenon; Video Goes Viral

Caught On Cam: What Is ‘Blood Rain’? Beach In Iran Turns Bright Red After Mysterious...

Sambhal: Over 1,000 Detained, Mosques Covered With Tarpaulin Ahead Of Holi

Sambhal: Over 1,000 Detained, Mosques Covered With Tarpaulin Ahead Of Holi

Why Did The Telangana Police Arrest Two Journalists?

Why Did The Telangana Police Arrest Two Journalists?

How Did Pakistan Forces Rescue Passengers In The Balochistan Train Hijack? A Timeline Of Events

How Did Pakistan Forces Rescue Passengers In The Balochistan Train Hijack? A Timeline Of Events

Why Does Byrnihat Have The ‘World’s Worst Air’? IQAir’s New Report Raises Questions

Why Does Byrnihat Have The ‘World’s Worst Air’? IQAir’s New Report Raises Questions

Entertainment

Watch: Sai Pallavi’s New Video Of Adorably Dancing In A Traditional Attire Goes Viral

Watch: Sai Pallavi’s New Video Of Adorably Dancing In A Traditional Attire Goes Viral

Mufasa OTT Release Date: Here’s Where You Can Watch The Lion King’s Sequel In Shah Rukh Khan’s Voice

Mufasa OTT Release Date: Here’s Where You Can Watch The Lion King’s Sequel In Shah

Kate Hudson Suffers A Wardrobe Malfunction In A Daring Black Plunging Gown, This Is How Her Co-Stars Reacted

Kate Hudson Suffers A Wardrobe Malfunction In A Daring Black Plunging Gown, This Is How

Peppa Pig Is About To Become A Big Sister Again! Is It A Boy Or A Girl?

Peppa Pig Is About To Become A Big Sister Again! Is It A Boy Or

Aamir Khan Pisses Ranbir Kapoor Off After Calling Him Ranbir Singh, Internet Says ‘Sign Them For Buddy Comedy Now’

Aamir Khan Pisses Ranbir Kapoor Off After Calling Him Ranbir Singh, Internet Says ‘Sign Them

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women