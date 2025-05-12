Home
Ivanka Trump Shares Rare Childhood Photos In Emotional Mother’s Day Tribute To Ivana

In addition to honoring her mother, Ivanka expressed her gratitude for her maternal grandmother, "Babi," who is 98 years old.

Ivanka Trump Shares Rare Childhood Photos In Emotional Mother’s Day Tribute To Ivana

Ivanka Trump paid a touching tribute to her late mother, Ivana Trump, on Mother’s Day, sharing nostalgic photos and a heartfelt message that melted the hearts of her followers.


This tribute comes almost three years after Ivana's passing in 2022, reflecting on the lasting influence of a woman who shaped her life.

In an emotional Instagram post, Ivanka, 43, reminisced about her childhood memories with Ivana, a former model, entrepreneur, and the mother who left an indelible mark on her life. She shared a series of rare throwback photos that showcased their bond over the years. In her caption, Ivanka wrote, “Today, I’m holding close the beautiful memories of my mother, Ivana. Her strength, humour, and love continue to guide me every day.”

Ivanka went on to explain how she continues to feel her mother’s presence, particularly while raising her own children, further emphasizing how Ivana’s legacy lives on in her own motherhood journey.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump)

Ivana Trump, who was born in Czechoslovakia, passed away in July 2022 at the age of 73. Her death was ruled an accident, resulting from blunt force injuries sustained after a fall in her New York City home. The loss of the iconic matriarch left a deep void in the Trump family, but her impact continues to resonate.

In addition to honoring her mother, Ivanka expressed her gratitude for her maternal grandmother, “Babi,” who is 98 years old. She thanked her for the “wisdom, grace, and unconditional love” she continues to impart to the family. This sentiment highlights the importance of family bonds, not only between mothers and daughters but across generations.

Along with her tribute, Ivanka shared a collection of photos that spanned decades from her childhood with Ivana to more recent moments of Ivana enjoying time with her grandchildren. The post concluded with family pictures featuring Ivanka, her husband Jared Kushner, and their children: Arabella, 13, Joseph, 10, and Theodore, 8, reminding followers of the strength of family and the continued love they share.

Ivanka’s heartfelt tribute to Ivana Trump is a reminder of the enduring power of love, family, and memories that transcend time. It also reflects the way family influences shape the paths of future generations, highlighting the legacy of a mother’s love that continues to guide her children through life.

