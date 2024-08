Jaco van Gass is set to compete in the men’s C1-3 1,000m time trial final this afternoon, hoping to increase his medal tally.

Jaco van Gass is set to compete in the men’s C1-3 1,000m time trial final this afternoon, hoping to increase his medal tally. The 38-year-old cyclist secured gold in the men’s C3 3,000m individual pursuit just a day earlier. Despite his recent victory, van Gass faces a significant challenge today, having qualified in fourth position.

