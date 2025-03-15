Jaffar Express Hijacking: BLA Claims Killing Of 214 Hostages After Pakistan Rejects Prisoner Swap

A deadly hostage crisis unfolded in Balochistan as the BLA executed 214 captives from the Jaffar Express, blaming Pakistan’s military for refusing a prisoner swap. The brutal attack has reignited tensions in the region, with both sides disputing the events that followed.

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for executing 214 hostages from the Jaffar Express after the Pakistani army failed to meet its 48-hour ultimatum for a prisoner exchange. The militant group accused the Pakistani state of prioritizing “stubbornness and military arrogance” over negotiation, leading to the deaths of the captives.

BLA Honors Fallen Fighters

The attack occurred in the mountainous southwest region of Balochistan, where BLA fighters bombed a remote railway track before storming the train carrying approximately 450 passengers. According to the BLA, the Pakistani government’s refusal to engage in negotiations resulted in the mass execution.

In a statement, the BLA announced that 12 of its fighters were killed in clashes with Pakistani forces. This includes three members who died on Wednesday night and four on Thursday. The group also acknowledged the sacrifices of five members of its Majeed Brigade, a unit notorious for suicide attacks.

BLA Disputes Pakistani Army’s Rescue Claims

The BLA refuted the Pakistani army’s assertion that a successful hostage rescue operation took place. The militant organization claimed that hostages had been released on the first day under what they described as “rules of war” and argued that Pakistan’s military operation had failed despite its “military and intelligence superiority.”

The group emphasized that their battle against Pakistani forces continues, with their fighters targeting military units through ambushes. These claims follow previous reports by CNN-News18 stating that the hostages were taken to various locations immediately after the attack.

The BLA accused the Pakistani military of concealing the true number of casualties to maintain troop morale. The group urged international media outlets to independently investigate the events rather than rely on narratives presented by the Pakistani state and media.

Planning of the Attack

The attack on the Jaffar Express occurred on March 11, 2025, in the Mushqaf area of Bolan district, Balochistan—a region with 17 tunnels that serve as natural defensive structures. The attackers detonated explosives at Tunnel Number 8, derailing the train and trapping it inside, allowing them to take control of over 400 passengers. Among the captives were military personnel, whom the BLA considered high-value targets.

Following the derailment, militants opened fire, engaging security personnel aboard the train while securing their control over the passengers. Pakistani intelligence sources suggest that the success of the hijacking was due to the attackers’ precise timing, familiarity with the terrain, and prior experience targeting the Jaffar Express.

Pakistani authorities recovered at least 25 bodies from the hijack site, including 21 hostages. The Pakistani military stated that it had rescued more than 340 passengers in a two-day operation that concluded late Wednesday. The army also reported 28 military personnel killed, including 27 off-duty soldiers.

