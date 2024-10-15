Jagmeet Singh Calls For Accountability Amid Rising Tensions With India

As tensions continue to rise, the NDP stands firm in its commitment to protecting Canadian citizens and ensuring accountability for actions that threaten national safety. (Read more below)

In a pressing statement, Jagmeet Singh, the leader of Canada’s New Democratic Party (NDP), has voiced deep concerns over the recent expulsion of the Indian high commissioner and other diplomats amidst ongoing investigations by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) into alleged violent activities linked to Indian officials. Singh emphasized the rising fear within the Canadian Sikh community, citing threats, harassment, and extortion that they believe stem from the actions of Indian representatives.

Singh pointed out that Canada has credible evidence suggesting the involvement of the Narendra Modi government in the murder of Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was killed on Canadian soil. He highlighted that while the United States has already indicted multiple individuals in connection with these serious allegations, the NDP has had to advocate strongly for India’s potential subversive activities to be included in the inquiry into foreign interference.

Since September 2023, the RCMP has issued grave warnings to at least 13 individuals concerning significant threats against them, raising alarms about the overall safety of Canadians. Singh reiterated that the NDP’s foremost priority is to ensure the security of all Canadians, free from the shadows of violence and electoral interference.

In light of these developments, Singh called upon all political leaders to secure their positions and hold the Modi government accountable for its actions. He expressed support for the decision to expel Indian diplomats and urged the Canadian government to impose diplomatic sanctions against India. Additionally, he advocated for a ban on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) network in Canada, emphasizing the need for severe consequences for anyone found to engage in organized criminal activities on Canadian soil.

As tensions continue to rise, the NDP stands firm in its commitment to protecting Canadian citizens and ensuring accountability for actions that threaten national safety.

