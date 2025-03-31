Home
Jailed Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize

In 2019, Imran Khan was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to promote peace in South Asia.

Jailed Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan


Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been nominated for the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize, recognizing his contributions to human rights and democratic values. The nomination was put forward by members of the Pakistan World Alliance (PWA), an advocacy group founded in December, who are also affiliated with the Norwegian political party Partiet Sentrum.

In an announcement on Sunday, Partiet Sentrum stated on X, “We are pleased to announce on behalf of Partiet Sentrum that in alliance with somebody with the right to nominate, we have nominated Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, for the Nobel Peace Prize for his work with human rights and democracy in Pakistan.”

Second Nobel Nomination for Imran Khan  

This is not the first time the former cricketer-turned-politician has been considered for the prestigious prize. In 2019, Khan was nominated for his efforts to promote peace in South Asia.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee, responsible for selecting the laureate, receives hundreds of nominations each year. The winner is chosen through a rigorous eight-month evaluation process.

Imran Khan: A Controversial Figure in Pakistan

Imran Khan, the founder of the opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has been in jail since August 2023. In January this year, he was sentenced to 14 years in prison in a corruption case related to the misuse of state authority. This marks his fourth major conviction.

His previous convictions, which included charges of unlawfully selling state gifts, leaking state secrets, and marriage irregularities, were either overturned or suspended by the courts. Khan maintains that all charges against him are politically motivated.

The former prime minister was ousted from power in April 2022 through a no-confidence vote, leading to significant political instability in Pakistan.

While his supporters celebrate his nomination as a recognition of his fight for democracy, Khan remains a highly polarizing figure in his home country. The Pakistani government has accused him of inciting unrest, including orchestrating violent protests in 2023.

Despite his legal troubles and political struggles, Khan’s global recognition continues to grow, making his Nobel Peace Prize nomination a significant development in the ongoing political landscape of Pakistan.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner will be announced in October 2025, following the committee’s extensive selection process.

