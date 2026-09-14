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Home > World News > Jailed Imran Khan’s Ex-Wife Jemima Goldsmith Finds Love Again At 52, Marries Billionaire Cameron O’Reilly

Jailed Imran Khan’s Ex-Wife Jemima Goldsmith Finds Love Again At 52, Marries Billionaire Cameron O’Reilly

The 52-year-old reportedly tied the knot with the 62-year-old businessman more than two decades after her divorce from Khan in 2004.

Jemima has married Irish-Australian financier Cameron O’Reilly in a private ceremony. (Instagram)
Jemima has married Irish-Australian financier Cameron O’Reilly in a private ceremony. (Instagram)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-09-14 16:49 IST

Jemima Goldsmith, the British screenwriter and former wife of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, has reportedly married Irish-Australian financier Cameron O’Reilly in a private ceremony. The wedding marks a new chapter for the 52-year-old, more than two decades after her divorce from Khan.

Jemima Goldsmith Ties the Knot Again

Jemima, who was married to Imran Khan from 1995 to 2004, reportedly exchanged vows with 62-year-old Cameron O’Reilly over the weekend. Her family has confirmed the wedding, according to reports. Jemima Jones, the sister-in-law of Jemima Goldsmith and wife of her brother Ben Goldsmith, also appeared to celebrate the occasion on Instagram. Sharing a photograph from the celebrations, she wrote: “Celebrating Jemima and Cameron’s wedding, with my favourite date, what a happy day!” According to the Daily Mail, Jemima and O’Reilly met through their shared involvement in film and documentary production. O’Reilly has reportedly worked as an executive producer in the industry.

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Who Is Cameron O’Reilly?

Cameron O’Reilly is an Oxford graduate and the son of the late Irish media tycoon Sir Anthony O’Reilly. He has had a prominent career in the media industry and reportedly served as chief executive of APN News & Media, now known as ARN Media, one of Australia’s major media companies.

Jemima and Imran Khan’s Marriage

Jemima was just 21 when she married Imran Khan, then 42, in 1995. At the time, Khan was one of the world’s most famous cricket stars and was later embarking on his political journey. The couple had two sons, Sulaiman Isa and Kasim, before ending their marriage in June 2004.

Jemima’s Recent Public Campaign

Jemima has remained vocal about issues concerning her former husband. She recently made an urgent public appeal to Elon Musk, alleging that her posts about Khan’s treatment in prison were being suppressed on X. Her reported marriage to O’Reilly now marks a significant new chapter in the life of the writer, producer and public figure.
Also Read: Rajasthan Civic Polls: BJP Takes Early Lead, Congress Predicts More Than 60 Seats; Who Will Win?

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Jailed Imran Khan’s Ex-Wife Jemima Goldsmith Finds Love Again At 52, Marries Billionaire Cameron O’Reilly
Tags: Imran KhanImran Khan ex-wifeImran Khan marriageJemima GoldsmithJemima Goldsmith husbandJemima Goldsmith remarriageJemima Goldsmith wedding

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Jailed Imran Khan’s Ex-Wife Jemima Goldsmith Finds Love Again At 52, Marries Billionaire Cameron O’Reilly

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Jailed Imran Khan’s Ex-Wife Jemima Goldsmith Finds Love Again At 52, Marries Billionaire Cameron O’Reilly

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Jailed Imran Khan’s Ex-Wife Jemima Goldsmith Finds Love Again At 52, Marries Billionaire Cameron O’Reilly
Jailed Imran Khan’s Ex-Wife Jemima Goldsmith Finds Love Again At 52, Marries Billionaire Cameron O’Reilly
Jailed Imran Khan’s Ex-Wife Jemima Goldsmith Finds Love Again At 52, Marries Billionaire Cameron O’Reilly
Jailed Imran Khan’s Ex-Wife Jemima Goldsmith Finds Love Again At 52, Marries Billionaire Cameron O’Reilly
Jailed Imran Khan’s Ex-Wife Jemima Goldsmith Finds Love Again At 52, Marries Billionaire Cameron O’Reilly

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