Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif, who is serving sentence for corruption in Adiala jail in Rawalpindi, was shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), according to media reports.

Jailed former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif was shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), according to media reports. The caretaker government took this decision after his health deteriorated in Adiala jail in Rawalpindi. After the PML(N) leader complained of chest pain, doctors conducted a medical test and advised jail officials to shift him to a coronary care unit (CCU) immediately. The Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam, days ago, were found guilty in the Avenfield corruption case. The father-daughter duo was sentenced to 10 and 7 years in jail by the National Accountability Court (NAB).

Updating……..

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App

Read More