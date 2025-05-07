Jaish Admits 14 Dead As Top Commander Grieves Loss Of Family In Air Strikes

In the wake of India's Operation Sindoor, a senior Jaish-e-Mohammed figure has confirmed the death of at least 14 of the group's members, including ten of his own family members—five of whom were children.

In the wake of India’s Operation Sindoor, a senior Jaish-e-Mohammed figure has confirmed the death of at least 14 of the group’s members, including ten of his own family members—five of whom were children. In a public communication issued from an undisclosed location, the leader described the air strikes as a “cowardly act” and directly targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi with harsh words.

Despite the loss, the Jaish leader said he felt “honoured” that his family was chosen for what he called a “sacrifice for Pakistan.” Quoting from religious scriptures, he portrayed the deaths as martyrdom and indicated that funeral prayers would be held in Bahawalpur, sharing precise timings for the rites.

The statement, filled with emotional undertones and a mix of anger and pride, reflects the group’s continued defiance even in the face of heavy losses. Indian officials, meanwhile, have reiterated that the strikes were targeted precisely to avoid civilian casualties and were aimed solely at terror infrastructure.

