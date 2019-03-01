Jaish chief Masood Azhar is in Pakistan, he's really unwell: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has told the CNN that Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar is in Pakistan and he is unwell to an extent that he can't even leave his house. When further asked about what actions will Pakistan take against the JeM chief, FM Qureshi said that Pakistan has been looking for evidence against Azhar that can stand in a court of law.

A day after the United States, United Kingdom and France moved the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to blacklist Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Azhar was in Pakistan and was unwell, reported the Dawn. In an interview with CNN, Qureshi said that Masood Azhar was unwell to an extent that he could not even leave his house. The statement came after Qureshi was asked about the Jaish chief’s location.

When further asked about what actions will Pakistan take against the JeM chief, FM Qureshi said that Pakistan has been looking for evidence against Azhar that can stand in a court of law. He added that Pakistan follow a legal procedure and in a bid to take an action against Masood, there are going to be several requirements and their fulfilment.

