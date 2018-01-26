The Pakistan-based extremist Islamist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has declared India as its number one enemy. Maulana Talha Siaf, the brother of JeM founder Maulana Masood Azhar made the declaration at a rally in Larkana, Sindh. He also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling him the number one enemy of Maulana Masood Azhar. He encouraged Muslims to follow 'jihad' to do something great in their life.

The JeM has been involved in several attacks in the state of Jammu and Kashmir as well as in other bordering areas of the state

“India is the number one enemy of the JeM. Modi (Indian Prime Minister) is the number one enemy of Maulana Masood Azhar. Al Qalam is being regularly read by Indian Muslims. Al Qalam has been published online on Tuesday/Wednesday, and while you may not be able to receive a copy of this paper, your relatives in India read Al Qalam of Maulana Masood Azhar regularly. Indian media has launched a campaign against Al Qalam, and by this way, our enemy is performing our duties in India,” Maulana Talha Siaf said. While calling India a mini-superpower of the region, he thrashed India saying that its 6 lakh forces are facing issues to save the people of Pakistan.

Siaf raised the issue of Ram temple in Ayodhya city. He accused the Indian government saying it is using its machinery to attempt to build the Ram Mandir in place of the Babri Mosque. Reciting Maulana Masood Azhar’s words, he said, Ram Mandir would not be allowed to be built at the place of Babri Mosque. According to a report in ANI, terrorists like Maulana Talha Siaf are openly allowed to wage ‘jihad’ against democratic nations and Islamabad continues to act and behave like a mute spectator.