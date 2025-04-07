Home
Tuesday, April 8, 2025
  Jaishankar And Marco Rubio Aim Early Trade Amid Tariff Tensions

Jaishankar And Marco Rubio Aim Early Trade Amid Tariff Tensions

This call marks the first high-level discussion between Jaishankar and Rubio since President Trump’s announcement on reciprocal tariffs.

Jaishankar And Marco Rubio Aim Early Trade Amid Tariff Tensions

Jaishankar and Marco Rubio Aim Early Trade Amid Tariff Tensions


In a high-stakes diplomatic conversation on Monday, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and newly appointed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held an important phone call. Their main focus? Fast-tracking a long-awaited bilateral trade agreement, all while navigating the aftermath of President Donald Trump’s latest tariff moves.

Navigating Tariff Turbulence

Global markets are on edge after President Trump’s new tariff announcement, which has stirred up uncertainty around trade deals. Despite the tension, Jaishankar and Rubio are working to find common ground, hoping to finalize a trade deal before things escalate further. “Exchanged perspectives on the Indo-Pacific, the Indian Sub-continent, Europe, Middle East/West Asia and the Caribbean,” Jaishankar tweeted after the call. “Agreed on the importance of the early conclusion of the Bilateral Trade Agreement.”

Keeping Diplomacy Alive

While the tariff issue continues to loom large, India is opting for diplomacy rather than retaliation. Jaishankar’s message indicates that both sides are eager to keep the momentum going on the trade deal, despite the turbulent backdrop created by Trump’s decisions. “Even with the pressure on, India and the U.S. are trying to stay on the same page,” Jaishankar’s post suggests.

A Diplomatic Update

This call marks the first high-level discussion between Jaishankar and Rubio since President Trump’s announcement on reciprocal tariffs. Their previous meeting took place in February when Prime Minister Modi visited the U.S. for a summit with Trump. With trade and global issues on the table, both leaders aim to move forward cautiously while working to ensure the bilateral relationship remains steady.

In a time when every phone call can have major consequences, Jaishankar and Rubio are doing their part to steer things in the right direction.

