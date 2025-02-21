Home
  Jaishankar and Wang Yi Discuss Bilateral Ties, Border Peace, and Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in South Africa on G20 Sidelines

Jaishankar and Wang Yi Discuss Bilateral Ties, Border Peace, and Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in South Africa on G20 Sidelines

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Johannesburg. Their discussions focused on border peace, travel facilitation, and the long-awaited resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

Jaishankar and Wang Yi Discuss Bilateral Ties, Border Peace, and Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in South Africa on G20 Sidelines

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Johannesburg.


External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi engaged in discussions on key bilateral issues, including border peace management and the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, during their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in South Africa, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Friday.

Key Points of Discussion

The meeting, which took place in Johannesburg, lasted approximately 30 minutes, according to MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

“The two ministers reviewed developments in our bilateral relations since their last meeting in November. Management of peace and tranquillity along border areas, Kailash Mansarovar Yatra resumption, flight connectivity, and travel facilitation were discussed,” Jaiswal told reporters at a weekly briefing.

In addition to bilateral issues, the two sides also exchanged views on the G20 and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), he added.

Context of the Meeting Between Jaishankar and Wang Yi

Jaishankar’s visit to Johannesburg was part of his two-day engagement in the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. The meeting between the Indian and Chinese ministers comes against the backdrop of ongoing diplomatic efforts to stabilize relations following the 2020 border conflict, which led to a prolonged military standoff.

While India and China reached a partial resolution on the Ladakh standoff late last year, tensions remain as both countries navigate their complex relationship. The 2020 standoff marked the lowest point in bilateral ties since the 1962 war, when India suffered a humiliating defeat against China.

Geopolitical Concerns at G20

At the G20 event, where US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was notably absent, Jaishankar addressed a session titled ‘Discussion on the Global Geopolitical Situation’, highlighting the global challenges faced by nations today.

“The global geopolitical situation remains difficult by any definition. Some of it is the accumulated challenges of the Covid pandemic, conflict situations, financial pressures, food security, and climate concerns,” Jaishankar said during his speech.

Also Read: Who Is Simran Preet Panesar, The Accused In Canada’s Biggest Gold Heist? Why Did The ED Raid His House In Punjab Now?

