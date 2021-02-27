Indian EAM S.Jaishankar spoke with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi discussing roadmap to peace between the two nations. In his 75-minute phone call with China’s Wang Yi, the External Affairs Ministry underlined the requirement to increase disengagement along the border areas.

Indian EAM S.Jaishankar spoke with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi discussing roadmap to peace between the two nations. In his 75-minute with China’s Wang Yi phone call on Thursday, the External Affairs Ministry underlined the requirement to increase the disengagement of the armies close to Pangong Tso to alternative friction points within the East Ladakh sector, implying that prolonging the friction along the border doesn’t serve either Asian nation or China.

The two Foreign Ministers discussed the situation along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh and issues related to overall India-China relations. Indo-China ties have remain sour following the Galwan Valley Clash along the borders. The bilateral relations have been impacted severely over the last year.

The EAM asserted that boundary question might take time to resolve however the disturbance of peace and tranquillity, as well as by violence, can inevitably have a harmful impact on the relations between the two neighbouring countries. Jaishankar’s straight message asserted to Wang Yi during their conversation was that disengagement and de-escalation was the only solution out.

Both the sides had agreed that the situation in the border areas was not in the interest of either side and decided that the Indo-China border troops should continue their dialogue, quickly disengage and ease tensions.