Jaishankar Discusses India’s Multilateralism Approach During Switzerland Visit

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar concluded his two-day visit to Switzerland, where he engaged with prominent dignitaries and discussed India’s multilateralism, human rights, and global promotion of traditional medicine systems.

Key Interactions and Discussions

During his visit, Jaishankar met with several key figures in Geneva, including:

Volker Turk , United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights

, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organisation

Jaishankar shared India’s perspectives on multilateralism, human rights evolution, and current global human rights challenges. He also explored ways to deepen cooperation in public health and promote traditional medicine systems on a global scale.

Permanent Mission of India in Geneva

Jaishankar inaugurated the newly built Permanent Mission of India in Geneva, which will serve as a hub for Indian Missions dealing with:

United Nations

Conference on Disarmament

World Trade Organisation

Consulate General of India

Additionally, a statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar was dedicated at the Mission, and a hall was named in honor of Hansa Mehta, known for her role in promoting gender equality in the drafting of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Jaishankar also planted a tree under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative.

Engagement with Indian Community

The Foreign Minister addressed a large gathering of the Indian community and Friends of India at the Permanent Mission, emphasizing India’s progress and vision for global engagement.

Public Lecture at Geneva Centre for Security Policy

Jaishankar delivered a talk titled “Global Tectonics: The Indian View of a World in Churn” at the Geneva Centre for Security Policy (GCSP). The event was attended by a diverse audience, including members of the diplomatic community, academia, think tanks, students, and the Indian diaspora.

Bilateral Talks with Swiss Foreign Minister

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Daniele Giovanni Cassis hosted Jaishankar, and the two leaders discussed:

Enhancing bilateral ties

Leveraging the Free Trade Agreement between India and EFTA States (Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein) to boost trade and investments

Global and regional issues of mutual interest

The visit underscored the strong bilateral relationship and the commitment to expanding collaboration on various fronts.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

