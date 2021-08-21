Both leaders had a useful exchange of views on Afghanistan. Al Thani is also the Deputy Prime Minister of Qatar.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani during his stopover in Doha.

“Met Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani @MBA_AlThani_DPM & FM Qatar during my stopover in Doha. Had useful exchange of views on Afghanistan,” tweeted Jaishankar.

Jaishankar was in New York to chair high-level meetings in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Under India’s August presidency, Jaishankar chaired high-level meetings at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The first event on Wednesday was an Open Debate on ‘Protecting the Protectors: Technology and Peacekeeping’ while the second event on August 19, was a briefing on ‘Threats to International Peace and Security caused by Terrorist Acts’.

This meeting comes as the Taliban on Sunday took control of Kabul and placed themselves in the presidential palace in Kabul.

Meanwhile, the world is closely watching the unfolding situation in Afghanistan as the countries have scrambled to evacuate their citizens from Afghanistan in an attempt to secure their people.