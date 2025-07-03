Jaishankar In US: Pakistan Doesn’t Define India-US Ties, Meets Top Leadership

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar has rejected the involvement and influence of Pakistan in the relationship between the US and India. Jaishankar also rejected US President Donald Trump’s claim that the US president brokered a ceasefire between the two countries.

S Jaishankar Rejects Trump’s Ceasefire Claims Post-Operation Sindoor

The External Affairs Minister also dismissed the claims of US President Donald Trump that he forged the ceasefire between the two neighbours after Operation Sindoor. Jaishankar stressed that India handles conflicts with Pakistan without any external involvement.

“I would really urge you to get over the idea that we need to define ourselves regarding third countries to forge ahead” in ties with the US, EAM Jaishankar replied when he was asked if there was a change in the relations between India and the US because of Pakistan.

S Jaishankar Visits US For Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting 2025

The External Affairs Minister (EAM) of India, Dr. S. Jaishankar, is on an official visit to the United States of America from June 30 to July 2, 2025 to participate in the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (QFMM), which was scheduled for 1 July, 2025.

In this new edition of QFMM, the EAM inaugurated an exhibition titled “The Human Cost of Terrorism” at the United Nations Headquarters, New York, on 30 June 2025. The intention behind this exhibition was to highlight the devastating toll of heinous terrorist acts around the world.

S Jaishankar Meets With Kash Patel & Tulsi Gabbard

On July 2, 2025, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met FBI Director Kash Patel and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard in Washington, DC, during this official US visit.

Discussions with Patel focused on strengthening India-US cooperation in countering organised crime, drug trafficking, and terrorism, with Jaishankar appreciating the robust partnership. Earlier, Gabbard and Jaishankar discussed the global situation and bilateral cooperation.

India-US Defence Partnership Highlighted in Pentagon Meeting

On Wednesday, in a meeting with the American Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon, the foreign minister highlighted the strategic importance of the US-India relationship.

“The US is very pleased for the successful integration of many US defence items… building on this progress, we hope we can complete several major pending US defence sales to India, expand our shared defence industrial cooperation and co-production networks….and finally sign a new framework of US- India major defence partnership.”

