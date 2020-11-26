S Jaishankar kickstarted his two-day Abu Dhabi visit on Wednesday by meeting the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Both were seen discussing the advancement of cooperation between the two countries in the post-Covid era.

Kicking off his two-day visit to the UAE, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. S Jaishankar met the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and both were seen discussing the advancement of cooperation between the two countries in the post-Covid era.

Earlier the external affairs minister said that the UAE’s care and consideration of the large Indian community residing there were deeply appreciated. He expressed his gratefulness to the Crown Prince. As per official sources, the two leaders used this meeting as an opportunity to exchange views on crucial regional and international issues.

Prior to this, S Jaishankar on Wednesday had just concluded his maiden two-day visit to Bahrain. In the Gulf country, EAM held delegation-level talks with Bahrain’s Foreign Minister and further discussed several bilateral issues as well as Covid challenges faced by the world at large. During his stay, S Jaishankar on Wednesday visited 200-year-old Shreenathji Hindu Temple at Manama in Bahrain highlighting the India-Bahrain ties.

Also Read: Violent protests in Gilgit Baltistan over election results continue: Will Imran Khan concede defeat?

Post-UAE, Jaishankar will be visiting Seychelles on November 27 and 28. The agenda on the card will be calling newly elected President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan and discussing with him the priorities of the new government and possible bilateral issues between the two countries.

Also Read: Rattled by Malabar exercise, Pakistan spotted conducting naval exercises in Arabian sea