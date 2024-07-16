Jaishankar Reaches Mauritius, Shakes Hand With His Counterpart Manish Gobin

This will be one of Jaishankar’s first bilateral meetings since his re-appointment after the general election, following the visit of Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth to India last month for the new cabinet’s swearing-in. Mauritius has benefited from India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy, and in February, both countries jointly inaugurated a strategic airstrip and jetty in Mauritius, funded entirely by Indian grants.

Jaishankar, who last visited Mauritius in February 2021, will meet with Jugnauth and hold separate meetings with senior government ministers. He will also engage with other prominent Mauritian leaders, according to the external affairs ministry, which announced the visit on Monday.

“The visit will allow both sides to thoroughly review various aspects of the bilateral relationship,” the ministry stated.

The visit highlights the importance of the India-Mauritius relationship and reflects India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy, the SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision, and commitment to the Global South.

India and Mauritius share modern digital connectivity through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and RuPay Card. India has been the first responder for Mauritius during crises like the Covid-19 pandemic or oil spills.

In the past decade, India has provided Mauritius with credit lines worth about $1 billion and $400 million in assistance. This support has helped develop infrastructure such as a metro service, social housing, hospitals, civil service colleges, and sports complexes.