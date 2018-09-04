The Afghan Taliban issued a statement on Haqqani's death, but there were no details in the statement about the date or place of his death. The elderly founder of Afghanistan's outlawed Haqqani network had been paralysed for the past 10 years.

Jalaluddin Haqqani, who founded the militant Haqqani network in Afghanistan in the 1970s, has died after several years of illness, the Afghan Taliban announced on Tuesday.

The Taliban issued a statement on Haqqani’s death, but there were no details in the statement about the date or place of his death. The elderly founder of Afghanistan’s outlawed Haqqani network had been paralysed for the past 10 years.

According to the BBC, Haqqani was a significant terrorist figure in Afghanistan and had close ties to both the Taliban and Al Qaeda. The Haqqani network has been behind many of the co-ordinated attacks on Afghan and NATO forces over the years.

Rumours about Haqqani's death have circulated for years. In 2015, sources close to the group told the BBC that the leader had died at least a year before. This was never confirmed.

His son Sirajuddin Haqqani is believed to have taken over control of the group in 2001.

