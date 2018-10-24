Theresa May said that the UK condemn the killing of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the strongest possible terms. She went on to say that the claim which is being made that Khashoggi died in a fight in a consulate does not amount to credible explanation, hence there does remain an urgent need to establish what has happened in relation to this, she added.

Cracking a whip against the people blamed for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday asserted that the UK would revoke or block visas of the suspects in the killing. May’s comments have come after Saudi Arabian foreign minister explained that the Washington Post columnist was killed during an interrogation gone wrong. Reportedly, several close aides of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have been blamed for Khashoggi’s death.

While addressing a meeting of lawmakers in the House of Commons, Theresa May said that the UK condemn the killing of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the strongest possible terms. She went on to say that the claim which is being made that Khashoggi died in a fight in a consulate does not amount to credible explanation, hence there does remain an urgent need to establish what has happened in relation to this, she added.

The British Prime Minister then stressed that the suspects in the journalist’s killing currently in possession of UK visas would be immediately stripped of their visa privileges. Her statement came a day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan rejected Saudi’s explanation for the death of Jamal Khashoggi.

The Turkish President called it a planned murder but the Saudi Crown Prince has downplayed the talk of premeditated murder by the Suadi government. Mohammed bin Salman said his country will cooperate with the Turkish government in order to put the perpetrators to the cross.

Saudi Arabia initially denied any involvement whatsoever in the killing of Khashoggi but due to mounting international pressure, the Saudi government accepted that the journalist died during an investigation. Riyadh has also claimed that the government has arrested 18 people so far in connection with the killing.

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App

Read More