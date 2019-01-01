A CCTV footage accessed by a Turkish media shows men carrying five suitcases and two large black bags believed to be containing dismembered body of Khashoggi into the Saudi consul general's residence in Istanbul. Khashoggi entered the Saudi consulate on October 2 regarding some documents for his divorce but didn't leave the consulate.

Turkey claims the killing was ordered at the highest level of Saudi leadership, implying Prince Mohammed was behind the murder

A CCTV footage accessed by a Turkish media has finally brought closure to the mystery behind what happened to journalist Jamal Khashoggi after he was brutally murdered in a so-called rouge mission by a Saudi hit team in Istanbul on October 2, 2018. The footage shows men carrying five suitcases and two large black bags believed to be containing dismembered body of Khashoggi into the Saudi consul general’s residence in Istanbul.

The men seen in the footage have been identified as members of the Saudi hit team that killed Khashoggi, a known critic of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, inside the Saudi consulate.

Khashoggi entered the Saudi consulate on October 2 regarding some documents for his divorce but didn’t leave the consulate. Saudi Arabia has officially accepted that he was killed inside its consulate, but didn’t reveal how and what happened afterwards.

Suudi Arabistan'ın İstanbul Başkonsolosluğunda katledilen gazeteci Kaşıkçı cinayetine ilişkin özel görüntüler A Haber’e ulaştı. A Haber ekranlarında ilk kez izleyeceğiniz o görüntülerde Kaşıkçı'nın parçalanmış bedeninin olduğu bavulların konsolosluk konutuna taşındığı görülüyor pic.twitter.com/ojqJ4AxyL3 — A Haber (@Ahaber) December 31, 2018

With Turkey claiming the killing to be a “premeditated murder” orchestrated by the Saudi government, the Saudi officials have asserted that it was a rouge operation. Notably, Saudi officials first claimed that Khashoggi had left the building safe before vanishing in Istanbul.

While, Turkey claims the killing was ordered at the highest level of Saudi leadership, implying Prince Mohammed was behind the murder. The kingdom has maintained MBS had no knowledge of the killing.

So far in the case, 11 suspects have been indicted and are facing trial, with the Kingdom officials requesting death penalty for 5 accused.

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App

Read More