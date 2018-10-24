While speaking to media at an investor's conference in Riyadh, Mohammed bin Salman stressed that perpetrators responsible for the killing of Jamal Khashoggi will be brought to justice. He also asserted that the Saudi authorities will probe the matter with all diligence in order to achieve results.

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday called the killing of Jamal Khashoggi a heinous crime and said the journalist’s murder cannot be justified. This was the first time that the Saudi monarch spoke publicly about the high-profile death of Khashoggi since several of his friends and partners were implicated in the killing.

The Crown Prince also shed light on relations between Saudi Arabia and Turkey saying that the cordial ties between the two countries should not suffer due to the incident. He said that he will make sure that both nations cooperate with each other in the investigations to see the swift delivery of justice.

“This was a very, very painful incident for all Saudis and also for everybody on this planet. It was unnecessary. Saudi Arabia will go and implement all necessary rules and investigate deeply in order to achieve results. And to bring to justice those who are responsible for this heinous crime and they will be put before courts,” said bin Salman.

The Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh has been severely affected due to the controversy over Jamal Khashoggi’s death as dozens of top executives have pulled out of it as Saudi Arabian government’s role in the journalist’s killing continues to be questioned.

Reportedly, Saudi Arabia said that Khashoggi was killed during an interrogation gone wrong, however, the nation promised to put the perpetrators to justice. Several close aides of Mohammed bin Salman have been blamed for the killing of Khashoggi and many US officials have reportedly claimed that no such operation could have been carried out without the knowledge of the Saudi Crown Prince.

