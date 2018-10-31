Jamal Khashoggi killing: Jamal Khashoggi, 59, was a staunch critic of Kingdom's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The Washington Post columnist had reportedly gone to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to collect paperwork needed to marry fiancee Hatice Cengiz.

Turkey’s chief prosecutor on Wednesday said Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was strangled immediately after he entered Saudi consulate in general in Istanbul. The Turkish official added that later his body was dismembered in the consulate. He said the killing of Saudi journalist was planned four weeks ago. This is the first time that details of the murder, revealed during an investigation by Turkey authorities, has been released to the public. The details were released following a meeting between Turkey’s chief prosecutor Firdan and his Saudi counterpart Saud al Mojeb.

Jamal Khashoggi, 59, was a staunch critic of Kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The Washington Post columnist had reportedly gone to the consulate to collect paperwork needed to marry fiancee Hatice Cengiz. Saudi Arabia has so far denied the extradition of 18 suspects detained in Riyadh. Meanwhile, Saudi’s Crown Prince has maintained that perpetrators responsible for the killing of Jamal Khashoggi will be brought to justice once the investigation is complete.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan had earlier called Jamal Khashoggi’s killing a planned political murder. He had demanded extradition of 18 suspects, who have been arrested in connection with the case so far, to Turkey. The Riyadh had earlier admitted that journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed its consulate in Istanbul.

It came in the backdrop of mounting pressure on Saudi to account for the whereabouts of Jamal Khashoggi. Jamal Khashoggi went missing on October 2. The Turkish authorities had released a video evidence of him entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Meanwhile, the fiancee of Jamal Khashoggi has expressed displeasure at US President Donald Trump’s response to the killing in Istanbul.

