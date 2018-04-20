Former FBI Director James Comey revealed in a series of private memos that Trump had serious concerns about the judgment of his first national security adviser, Michael Flynn. Moreover, the US President has also urged the FBI to clarify to the public that he was not under any investigation over the alleged contacts of Russia with the member of his presidential campaign.

In a fresh turn of events, US President Donald Trump tweeted on Thursday that the memos by former FBI director James Comey “show clearly” no collusion with Russia in 2016 and no obstruction into the investigation. Reportedly, Trump has asked the FBI to clarify to the public that he was not under any investigation over the alleged contact with Russians by members of his presidential campaign team. The memos were released to the congressional committees on Thursday. “James Comey Memos just out show clearly that there was NO COLLUSION and NO OBSTRUCTION. Also, he leaked classified information. WOW! Will the Witch Hunt continue?” Trump tweeted.

James Comey Memos just out and show clearly that there was NO COLLUSION and NO OBSTRUCTION. Also, he leaked classified information. WOW! Will the Witch Hunt continue? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2018

Reportedly, Comey wrote the memo immediately after a series of interactions with the controversial President in the weeks after his inauguration on January 20, 2017. He also wrote that Trump was “deeply worried” about the negative impact of the investigation into the Russian meddling case after the 2016 US presidential elections. Interestingly, the 15-page documents substantiate that the director never felt obstructed while investigating Russian involvement in the 2016 campaign. Notably, Democrats have repeatedly claimed Trump had attempted to restrict the probe into Moscow’s involvement in the 2016 US presidential election.

In one of the encounters, the former FBI head has also claimed the President had asked him to end an investigation into Flynn. As per the memo, Trump complained about Flynn at a private dinner party of January 2017 with Comey, saying “the guy has serious judgment issues”. He then blamed Flynn for a delay in returning the congratulatory call of an international leader, telling Comey he would be upset if he had to wait six days for a returned phone call.

“I did not comment at any point during this topic and there was no mention or acknowledgement of any FBI interest in or contact with General Flynn,” Comey wrote.

The recovered memos also revealed that after Trump came to power, he praised Comey for his honourable conduct during 2016 presidential elections and said he “needed loyalty and expected loyalty” during a one-on-one dinner.

