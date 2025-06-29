James Walkinshaw Secures Democratic Primary Win to Likely Succeed Rep. Connolly in Northern Virginia

In an important turn of events for Virginia’s 11th Congressional District, local supervisor James Walkinshaw won the Democratic primary to presumably succeed Rep. Gerry Connolly, The Associated Press reported on Sunday. The late congressman represented the district for 16 years before he died last month following a fight with esophageal cancer, the report said, adding that a special election will be conducted on September 9 to replace Connolly.

The Race to Virginia’s 11th Congressional District

The 11th Congressional District, which includes northern Virginia cities such as Fairfax, Reston and Vienna, has been a Democratic stronghold for many years. Political analysts cited by the US-based news agency predict the Democratic primary will ultimately choose the successor for this otherwise blue district. Walkinshaw, who is currently a member of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, had been widely seen as the front-runner, particularly after being endorsed by Connolly before his passing, the report said.

Who Is James Walkinshaw?

Walkinshaw, who also previously served as Connolly’s chief of staff for over a decade, won over nine other contenders for the Democratic nomination, reports suggest. He was selected during the firehouse primaries, an internal election method run by the political parties, as opposed to the Virginia Department of Elections.

Walkinshaw thanked his supporters, writing in a post on X, “I am honoured and humbled to have secured the Democratic nomination for the district I have dedicated my career to serving. This win was fuelled by neighbours, volunteers and supporters who share my commitment to defending our democracy, safeguarding our freedoms, and working for working families.”

Who Is the Republican Nominee Stewart Whitson?

On the Republican side, Stewart Whitson, a former Army veteran and ex-FBI agent, won his party’s nomination, per the AP report. Whitson positioned his campaign around campaigning for President Donald Trump, vowing to stand up for conservative values if he were to get elected.

“With President Trump back in the White House he’s taking bold and aggressive steps to put America back on track. But he needs good, tough allies in Congress who will assist him in repairing the economy, defending our families, and restoring common sense,” Whitson had said at the time, according to the AP.

