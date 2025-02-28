Janos Csak Says India Is In The Best Position When It Comes To Innovation In The Coming Decade | NXT Conclave

Janos Csak also spoke about Trump's tariffs saying, "I think all these tariffs and other things should be somehow settled. I would say by the mid, summer in the US because the tariffs, will hurt American customers, inflation, we will increase."

Janos Csak, Former Hungarian Minister shared his expertise on ‘NXT in Innovation’ at NXT Conclave 2025 held at the Bharat Mandapam in national capital on February 28, 2025.

His perspectives on driving innovation through policy and global collaboration are essential for shaping the future of progress. An innovation, also served as an Ambassador of Hungary to the United Kingdom between 2011 2014. At the event, he was going to be in conversation about innovation with Devika Chopra, Senior News Editor, NewsX.

When asked what does a Minister of Innovation really do, Janos Csak replied, “My ministry was called Culture and Innovation Ministry, but in fact I had many more functions. For example. Family policies belonged to the ministry. University systems, research institutions belong there. And even vocational training. And I tell you why. Because in Hungary, when we talk about culture, we are talking about our way of life. It’s not just pictures on the wall or music or art, but culture is passed on to the next generation through the families. Obviously we have the schools, the churches, but predominantly it’s the family. So the culture and the and the family should be hand-in-hand.”

‘The government can provide money to support ideas’

When asked what sort of innovation is being looked at when we talk about a ministry of innovation, to which Janos Csak replied, “The government can provide money to support ideas, infrastructure or regulation and devise governments, in my opinion, build on the strengths, the existing strengths, what a country has last year, when I was still a minister, Hungary won two Nobel Prizes. Qatar in Korea for the many and sent in scrolls for capturing and picturing the subatomic particles. Well, they’ve been working on their field for 40 years or so, but it was my time and they got the Nobel Prize, so I take the credit for that.”

He added, “But anyway, so it means that the health sciences and life sciences and and, physics, chemistry is somehow developed in Hungary in a very strong way. So when first we started to think about how to improve our ecosystem in innovation, we said that we select three focus areas. One is digital transformation. And it starts with Hungary’s full of, very smart mathematicians, starts with deep mathematics, which is the heart of AI, quantum, you name it.”

‘You Have To Nurture Engineers’

Mr Csak at the NXT Conclave added, “You have to have you have to nurture and develop those engineers and those experts who will be able to work there, not necessarily just on research. The research ecosystem is important, but we did that all government money, any penny that is spent on innovation will be spent on, projects that clearly demonstrated that there is a cooperation, an association between the corporate sector, research institutes and universities, because the university students should see corporate guys walking on the, on the, corridors and, and researchers, MIT in Boston was was made based on that idea.

He added, “So this focusing on on fields focusing the money to follow the the policies and I would say, over the years and obviously my predecessors, this is a new ministry, but there was ministry for innovation, the number of patents, publications, grew significantly. So that is a response. We are far away. Just to give you some European numbers.”

Janos Csak: ‘US is clearly a leader in innovation and research’

The former Hungarian Minister at the event said, “Rather than answering how we do it, this morning we heard the former Canadian prime minister and he talked about China’s, rise both in manufacturing and in research and innovation. The two goes hand-in-hand. If you look at, President Trump’s speeches. But he says that in in the US, they have to somehow reestablish the American manufacturing base.”

He stated, “I have my doubts because the skilled work workers are not there, and there are many questions around that. But the US clearly is a leader in innovation and research. But if you don’t have, then the application, the manufacturing that that you you won’t have a balance. Now in Hungary, we woke up, I would say 15, 20 years ago, and we said that, okay, it’s not fancy to have factories and these are very modern factories by the way.”

Mr Csak also shared, “It’s not fancy, but if you want to support the research and create room for the research, we need, manufacturing. And we started inviting manufacturing. Corporations, they not only, I would say 3 or 4 countries in Europe where the manufacturing as a percentage of the GDP is above 20%. Well, 30 years ago, even in the UK, it was 20 plus percent. Today in the UK it’s 7 or 8%. So then you are very much reliant on imports. And think about the, pandemic or any disruption in the in the global value chains. You you are in trouble. So you have to have both sides and, I think each country has this potential. I would say the most important is that the politicians create this manufacturing base in parallel.”

Janos Csak says, ‘India is in the best position’

When asked, “What role do you think India would perhaps play as far as innovation is concerned in the coming decade, in your experience or in your understanding of where India stands today?”

To this, Janos Csak stated, “I think the most important thing is association corporations, research institutes, universities and governments. But now, thanks God, we are not living in a world but where each country is a closed, entity. India is in the best position because you have many people who studied in the UK, Europe. We have many Indian students in Hungary. Us so I think India is uniquely positioned to, to be a, a center of global cooperation. In Singapore, for example, the National University of Singapore, 15 years ago or so, established a new institute called create and that that was an institute which the role was the role is to invite, world class universities to Singapore to work together with Singaporean researchers.”

He continued, “So Stanford and, Munich Technical Technology University and others are there. And and that’s where you can play your role. I visited Bangalore, the Technical University and the Indian Institute of Advanced Studies. You have huge potential and and you have the people who understand the world. Now, the question is whether you can bring projects here, and you can bring people to live here to see for themselves.

‘These tariffs should be somehow settled’

Janos Csak also spoke about Trump’s tariffs saying, “I think all these tariffs and other things should be somehow settled. I would say by the mid, summer in the US because the tariffs, will hurt American customers, inflation, we will increase. And one of the key reasons why Biden or Kamala Harris lost was the last four years inflation for the for the customers. So therefore some signs of of results should be seen. And next year, the 250th anniversary and the midterm elections. So the the the period is pretty short. And the, you know, credibility is. Hard won. But very easy to lose. And I think they are they are pretty focused.”

About NXT Conclave:

As nations navigate complex economic landscapes, rapid technological advancements, and the urgency of sustainability, NXT Conclave 2025 served as a catalyst for action. Designed to accelerate innovation, influence global policymaking, and foster strategic collaborations, NXT will play a defining role in shaping the future of industries, economies, and societies.

More than just a summit, NXT drove tangible action. Attendees witnessed the game-changing product debuts, pioneering research presentations, and policy frameworks set to influence industries and governments worldwide. Live demonstrations of next-generation AI, quantum computing, and transformative technologies offered a glimpse into the future.

With exclusive leadership roundtables, NXT brought together the brightest minds to forge partnerships that drive sustainable growth, technological advancement, and geopolitical stability.

The inaugural NXT Conclave 2025 brought together some of the most influential global leaders, with Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi as the Chief Guest, reaffirming India’s leadership in global governance and innovation.

