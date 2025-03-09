Japan & Philippines Strengthen Military Ties To Combat China’s Growing Aggression

Japan and the Philippines have agreed to strengthen their defence ties in response to China's growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific, as reported by Indo-Pacific Defense Forum.

In a meeting in Manila, Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani and Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro outlined plans to enhance cooperation, including safeguarding shared military information, amid concerns over China’s actions in the South China and East China seas, Indo-Pacific Defense Forum reported.

Teodoro emphasized the Philippines’ commitment to deepening defense relations with Japan to counter China’s and other countries’ attempts to alter the international order. Nakatani highlighted their mutual agreement to bolster operational cooperation, which will involve joint and multinational defence training, port visits, and the exchange of military information.

According to the Indo-Pacific Defense Forum, the two officials also agreed to initiate talks on establishing a mechanism to protect military information.

Teodoro stated that the Philippines is keen to strengthen defense ties with Japan “against unilateral attempts by China and other countries to change the international order and the narrative.”

Both Japan and the Philippines are treaty allies of the United States, which plays a significant role in their defence strategies. In 2024, the Philippines and the US secured an agreement to exchange military intelligence and technology, facilitating the acquisition of US weapons and expanding joint military activities, including large-scale combat drills.

The Indo-Pacific Defense Forum further highlighted that during their discussions, Nakatani and Teodoro expressed concerns over the increasingly challenging security environment and affirmed the necessity for enhanced defense cooperation between their nations. This will contribute to maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Additionally, they explored the expansion of bilateral cooperation under the 2024 Reciprocal Access Agreement, which allows their forces to deploy in each other’s territory for training and exercises. Japan has similar agreements with Australia in 2022 and the United Kingdom in 2023.

Both countries have condemned China’s frequent territorial incursions in the East and South China seas.

