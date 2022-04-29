The leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) countries – the US, Australia, Japan, and India – will meet in Tokyo for a summit. The Summit is scheduled to be organized on May 24

In a statement released by the White House, US President Joe Biden will have a tour to South Korea and Japan on May 20-24 to strengthen bilateral ties, during his visit he will also meet PM Narendra Modi.

The leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) countries – the US, Australia, Japan, and India – will meet in Tokyo for a summit. The Summit is scheduled to be organized on May 24.

Hirokazu Matsuno, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary, in a statement on Thursday said “On May 22-24, US Vice President Joe Biden will visit Japan. On May 23, he will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as part of his tour, and on May 24, he will attend the QUAD leaders’ summit.”

However, the Japanese Cabinet Secretary did not identify the summit’s topic.

Meanwhile, Biden will also meet with the Quad leaders of Australia, Japan, India, and the United States in Tokyo.

White House stated, “We look forward to having more details to discuss this trip soon.”

In September of last year, Biden met Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at the White House for the Quad’s first-ever in-person Leaders’ Summit.