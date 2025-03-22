Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Japan, China and South Korea Meet at ‘Turning Point in History’ to Discuss Regional Issues

Japan, China and South Korea Meet at ‘Turning Point in History’ to Discuss Regional Issues

Top diplomats from Japan, China, and South Korea met in Tokyo on Saturday to discuss regional security and economic concerns.

Japan, China and South Korea Meet at ‘Turning Point in History’ to Discuss Regional Issues

Top diplomats from Japan, China, and South Korea met in Tokyo on Saturday to discuss regional security and economic concerns. (Image courtesy: Reuters)


Top diplomats from Japan, China, and South Korea met in Tokyo on Saturday to discuss regional security and economic concerns, as the East Asian neighbors seek to address growing geopolitical challenges, Reuters reported.

The high-level meeting, the first of its kind since 2023, was hosted by Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, who emphasised, “Given the increasingly severe international situation, I believe we may truly be at a turning point in history”.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“That makes it even more important to overcome division and confrontation through dialogue and cooperation”, Reuters quoted Iwaya as saying.

The meeting comes at a time when global powers are growing increasingly wary of a potential shift in US foreign policy under President Donald Trump. The talks are expected to address issues such as North Korea’s nuclear weapons program, trade disputes, and broader regional security concerns.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Meanwhile, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul said the peace and security of the Korean Peninsula are integral to the prosperity of East Asia and the world. “I hope that candid discussions on the North Korean nuclear issue will take place today,” Cho reportedly said.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi used the occasion to call for renewed efforts among the three nations. “Our three countries should reaffirm our shared understanding of facing history honestly and looking toward the future, and strengthen East Asian cooperation,” Wang said, according to Reuters.

One of the key items on the agenda was the ongoing trade tensions between China and Japan, particularly a ban on Japanese seafood imports imposed by China following the release of wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant in 2023. Minister Iwaya is expected to meet separately with his Chinese and South Korean counterparts, including holding the first high-level economic dialogue with Beijing in six years.

ALSO READ: Trump Administration Revokes Legal Protections For Over Half-a-Million Migrants From Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, Venezuela

Filed under

China East Asian cooperation Japan south korea

“Everytime Sachin Bats Is Magical”, Says Yuvraj Singh- A True Cricket Fan’s Praise
newsx

Woman Tries To Snatch MAGA Hat From Man In NYC Subway, Falls Flat On Her...
Venezuelan Minister Diosd

Venezuela Says No Tren de Aragua Gang Members Among US Deportees Sent To Salvadoran Prison
Top diplomats from Japan,

Japan, China and South Korea Meet at ‘Turning Point in History’ to Discuss Regional Issues
KKR Vs RCB Live: Fire Wor

KKR Vs RCB Live: Fire Work, Batting Sparks And Cricket Chaos!
newsx

Europe Moves To Reduce NATO Dependence On US Amid Trump Uncertainty In A 10-Year Plan
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

“Everytime Sachin Bats Is Magical”, Says Yuvraj Singh- A True Cricket Fan’s Praise

“Everytime Sachin Bats Is Magical”, Says Yuvraj Singh- A True Cricket Fan’s Praise

Woman Tries To Snatch MAGA Hat From Man In NYC Subway, Falls Flat On Her Face| Watch Viral Video

Woman Tries To Snatch MAGA Hat From Man In NYC Subway, Falls Flat On Her...

Venezuela Says No Tren de Aragua Gang Members Among US Deportees Sent To Salvadoran Prison

Venezuela Says No Tren de Aragua Gang Members Among US Deportees Sent To Salvadoran Prison

KKR Vs RCB Live: Fire Work, Batting Sparks And Cricket Chaos!

KKR Vs RCB Live: Fire Work, Batting Sparks And Cricket Chaos!

Europe Moves To Reduce NATO Dependence On US Amid Trump Uncertainty In A 10-Year Plan

Europe Moves To Reduce NATO Dependence On US Amid Trump Uncertainty In A 10-Year Plan

Entertainment

Justin Baldoni Expands $400 Million Lawsuit To Include Former Publicist, Alleges She Shared Doctored Messages To Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni Expands $400 Million Lawsuit To Include Former Publicist, Alleges She Shared Doctored Messages To

Khakee- The Bengal Story Review: City Of Joy Is Depicted As City Of Bhoy, A Tale Of Power, Crime And Corruption

Khakee- The Bengal Story Review: City Of Joy Is Depicted As City Of Bhoy, A

L2 Empuraan: Director Prithviraj Sukumaran Reveals He Didn’t Know Nikhat Khan Is Aamir Khan’s Sister

L2 Empuraan: Director Prithviraj Sukumaran Reveals He Didn’t Know Nikhat Khan Is Aamir Khan’s Sister

How Did Jan Schwieterman Die? Good Burger Villain’s Death News Was Hidden From Fans For Close To A Month

How Did Jan Schwieterman Die? Good Burger Villain’s Death News Was Hidden From Fans For

With ₹15 Crore Salary For Toxic, Is Kiara Advani The Highest Paid Indian Actress Beating Alia Bhatt And Deepika Padukone?

With ₹15 Crore Salary For Toxic, Is Kiara Advani The Highest Paid Indian Actress Beating

Lifestyle

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival