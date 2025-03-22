Top diplomats from Japan, China, and South Korea met in Tokyo on Saturday to discuss regional security and economic concerns.

Top diplomats from Japan, China, and South Korea met in Tokyo on Saturday to discuss regional security and economic concerns. (Image courtesy: Reuters)

Top diplomats from Japan, China, and South Korea met in Tokyo on Saturday to discuss regional security and economic concerns, as the East Asian neighbors seek to address growing geopolitical challenges, Reuters reported.

The high-level meeting, the first of its kind since 2023, was hosted by Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, who emphasised, “Given the increasingly severe international situation, I believe we may truly be at a turning point in history”.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“That makes it even more important to overcome division and confrontation through dialogue and cooperation”, Reuters quoted Iwaya as saying.

The meeting comes at a time when global powers are growing increasingly wary of a potential shift in US foreign policy under President Donald Trump. The talks are expected to address issues such as North Korea’s nuclear weapons program, trade disputes, and broader regional security concerns.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Meanwhile, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul said the peace and security of the Korean Peninsula are integral to the prosperity of East Asia and the world. “I hope that candid discussions on the North Korean nuclear issue will take place today,” Cho reportedly said.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi used the occasion to call for renewed efforts among the three nations. “Our three countries should reaffirm our shared understanding of facing history honestly and looking toward the future, and strengthen East Asian cooperation,” Wang said, according to Reuters.

One of the key items on the agenda was the ongoing trade tensions between China and Japan, particularly a ban on Japanese seafood imports imposed by China following the release of wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant in 2023. Minister Iwaya is expected to meet separately with his Chinese and South Korean counterparts, including holding the first high-level economic dialogue with Beijing in six years.

ALSO READ: Trump Administration Revokes Legal Protections For Over Half-a-Million Migrants From Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, Venezuela