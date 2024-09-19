Japan Demands Clarity From China After Schoolboy Stabbing Incident

Japan's Prime Minister has called for clarification from Beijing regarding the fatal stabbing of a 10-year-old boy in Shenzhen, marking the second knife attack on Japanese children in China in recent months.

Japan’s Prime Minister has called for clarification from Beijing regarding the fatal stabbing of a 10-year-old boy in Shenzhen, marking the second knife attack on Japanese children in China in recent months. The boy, whose father is Japanese and mother is Chinese, was attacked while walking to school about 200 meters from the school’s gates. He was taken to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Official Responses

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned the attack as “a despicable crime and a serious and grave matter,” demanding that China ensure the safety of Japanese nationals. He stated, “We strongly demand that the Chinese side explain the facts of the case. As more than a day has already passed since the crime, we have instructed them to provide an explanation as soon as possible.”

In response, China’s foreign ministry expressed “regret and heartache” over the incident, labeling it an “unfortunate occurrence.” A spokesperson mentioned that the case is under investigation and will be addressed by Chinese authorities according to the law.

Historical Context

The stabbing coincided with the anniversary of the “918” incident in 1931, a sensitive date in China that marks the beginning of Japan’s invasion of the region. Chinese nationalism, xenophobia, and anti-Japanese sentiment have reportedly been on the rise, often exacerbated by state media.

Previous Incidents

This latest attack follows a similar incident in June when a Japanese mother and her child were stabbed in front of a school bus in Suzhou, resulting in the death of a bus attendant who intervened. After that attack, Japan’s foreign ministry had urged Japanese schools in China to review their safety protocols.

Rising Concerns

The recent string of attacks against foreigners in China has raised alarms among the Japanese community. Public sentiment against Japan has historical roots stemming from Japan’s invasion and occupation of China, and current territorial disputes continue to fuel tensions. In 2012, widespread anti-Japanese protests occurred due to a dispute over contested islands.

Local Reactions

Residents in Shenzhen expressed shock and anger at the stabbing, with some leaving flowers and notes in memory of the deceased child outside the school gates. The growing hostility towards Japanese schools in China has become a point of concern for Japanese families living there, with some online posts calling for their closure and accusing them of espionage.

Social Media and Censorship

Following the attacks, Chinese social media platforms launched crackdowns on hate speech targeting Japanese individuals, removing content that promoted “extreme nationalism.” However, anti-Japanese sentiments persist, with some nationalists accusing Japan of orchestrating the attacks.

Conclusion

The spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry expressed belief that this “isolated incident” would not impact the broader exchanges between China and Japan. He reiterated China’s openness to welcoming individuals from Japan for various purposes, including business and education.

