Japan Earthquake: As per the latest reports, the death toll has risen to 44 and 660 people got injured in last week's Japan Earthquake. Japanese authorities have rescued around 2,500 people, who are in evacuation centres, said an official.

The death toll in Japan earthquake has risen to 44, say reports. The earthquake of 6.4 magnitude struck Japan’s Hokkaido island on Thursday killed a big number of people and around 660 people were wounded. In a statement, Japan’s Fire and Disaster Management Agency said, 2 people remain missing, and at least 660 people were injured in the natural calamity.

“Around 2,500 people remain in evacuation centres after the tremor on Thursday,” said an official.

As per the latest reports, electricity has been restored to the Hokkaido island and Japanese minister Hiroshige Seko has urged people to use 20% less energy to prevent further blackouts.

“It’s very important now for all residents, businesses, the government, and electricity suppliers to work together towards this goal of 20 per cent energy-saving,” Hiroshige Seko told a news conference late on Sunday.

