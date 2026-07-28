Japan Earthquake: Over 50 Injured, Residents Trapped Inside Kumamoto Shopping Mall; PM Sanae Takaichi Orders Urgent Rescue Efforts

A massive earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck southwest Japan on Tuesday. According to officials, several people are trapped inside a shopping center following reports of a strong explosion at the Aeon Mall in Kumamoto City after the tremor hit. The earthquake struck Kyushu Island, where over 15,000 residents are being moved to evacuation shelters. A tsunami warning issued by authorities following the quake was later lifted.

How Many Were Injured in the Japan Earthquake?

At least 50 people have been injured and taken to hospitals following the 7.1-magnitude earthquake that hit Kumamoto Prefecture in southern Japan on Tuesday. Reports indicate that at least 12 houses and a section of a shopping mall collapsed in Kumamoto. Power supplies were temporarily cut off, and train services were suspended across the affected region. Viral footage from the scene showed smoke rising from the shopping center as people ran for safety.

Rescue Operations Underway; ‘Government Monitoring Situation’, Says PM

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi stated that the government is assessing the extent of injuries and property damage, confirming that several people, including the elderly, have been injured and shifted to hospitals for treatment. Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Japan’s Self-Defense Forces, fire departments, and coast guard have been deployed to evacuate residents to safer locations.

“We urge residents in areas where the shaking was particularly severe to pay close attention to evacuation information issued by local authorities via radio, television, and the internet, and to act calmly,” he was quoted as saying. Japan is one of the world’s most earthquake-prone countries, experiencing around 1,500 quakes a year. In 2016, around 278 people were killed after a series of powerful earthquakes struck Kumamoto and Kyushu Island.

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